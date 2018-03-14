Cheap Beer, Dope Smoke, and A Cosmic Nod

We are taken through the origins and daily routine of The Mothercraft

As I walk up to a house in Cloverdale on a warm March early afternoon, I see a bunch of longhaired hooligans hanging around the driveway down the back alley, sipping on cans of cheap beer. Next to them is an old , matte-black Dodge Van 200, the side doors swung open to reveal its red carpet interior. Beer cans cover the ground beside the van, sinking into the slush of melting snow. Hanging off the side mirror of the van is an astronaut’s helmet. I walk up to them and introduce myself, and within minutes of my arrival, they spark a J and hand me a beer. I have officially boarded The Mothercraft.

According to their Facebook, The Mothercraft is “a vehicle designed for travel or operation in space beyond the Earth’s atmosphere to deliver righteous riffs into the reaches of the universe.” When they’re not travelling through space, The Mothercraft is an Edmonton-based stoner metal band delivering heavy grooves to our city and beyond.

The band was formed in January 2015, and was originally a trio consisting of Geoff Keller on drums, Devon “Grizz” Penner on bass and vocals, and Jordan LeMoine on guitar and vocals. In the last couple months, however, the band has added Riley Quinlan as a second guitarist.

“A lot of our songs are really riff -based, and I always thought they would sound a lot cooler if there was harmonies and whatnot peppered in there-—just to build a bigger sound,” LeMoine says about the addition of Quinlan. “We were a pretty loud three-piece as it was. Adding another however-many speakers into that just adds to the depth of it.”

As the afternoon progresses, more beer cans start to pile up around the van. Every time one of the band members finishes a can, they toss it onto the driveway. They even drag out a barbecue, and then realize that no one brought any meat to grill. Keller walks out of the house with a bong in hand and is met with a resounding “Surf’s up!” from the rest of the guys.

“It’s a pretty accurate representation of how we live our lives,” Quinlan says, with a laugh. “We wouldn’t want to lie to the public.”

The Almost Famous jokes start rolling out, too. More than once, Quinlan channels Jason Lee’s Jeff Bebe as he says what I can and can’t quote him on.

“I’m going to run inside and take a squirt,” he says. “You can write that.”

The Mothercraft just released their first EP Pillars, which has been in the works for a few years now. The four-song EP was recorded in two parts at two different studios—Dancing Crow Audio and Bachelor Castle.

“We recorded two [songs], and that kicked us off, then we relentlessly played shows forever,” Keller says. “That helped us get our chops up.”

Despite not having an EP out until recently, The Mothercraft already has a list of high-profile artists that they have played alongside, including Portland-based band Black Pussy and Swedish stoner rock veterans Truckfighters. Their catalogue of songs is deeper than the four-song EP would imply.

“We built a live set before we ever built a recording basis,” LeMoine says.

“The next step is to work on a full length album, [and] hopefully release that next year,” Keller adds.

“We’re probably 75 percent towards a new album, a full length,” says LeMoine. “Not including any of the songs that are on the EP.”

The afternoon begins to wind down as Quinlan keeps trying to convince the rest of the band to go to a kegger in Fort Saskatchewan. After what I’ve seen, I’m a little disappointed they don’t want to. I can just imagine the trouble they’d get into.

As I head out, I look at my clock and realize it’s 4:21.

Fri., Mar. 23 (8 pm)

The Mothercraft Pillars EP release w/ Chron Goblin, Sparrow Blue, and Fear The Mammoth

Starlite Room

$10