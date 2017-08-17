Catching fire in the palm of your hand

Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and the Tantrums talks touring exhaustion and spontaneous hand-clapping

If there’s one thing Los Angeles’ neo-soul pop band Fitz and the Tantrums are pros at, it’s writing summer anthems. In 2010 the band’s singles, “Out of My League” and “The Walker” from the album More Than Just A Dream, conquered the summer airwaves.

This year it’s “Handclap,” from the band’s self-titled 2016 release, a song with infectious saxophone hooks and hip-hop oriented vocals that went double platinum in Canada over the span of a couple months.

“I wrote that song after a period of intense, just running into a brick wall with songwriting,” lead vocalist, Michael Fitzpatrick says. “I don’t know if it was exhaustion from relentless touring, but I just couldn’t catch fire or an inspiration.”

After five to six months of Fitzpatrick’s writer’s block, he said enough was enough.

“I was so frustrated that one day I walked into the studio and was like, ‘Alright give me a drum sound. No, another one. Alright, now give me a keyboard sound’ and then I just wrote “Handclap” in, like, 15 minutes from start to finish,” he says.

After about five minutes of experimentation, Fitzpatrick and the other band members knew whatever they were doing was working.

“It was like this primal moment,” Fitzpatrick says. “I don’t know if it was a mixture of release or sheer joy because the song was making all my juices flow. So that first demo we recorded ended up going on the album because we could never capture that same moment.”

That spontaneity has always been an aspect that has followed Fitz and the Tantrums with its songwriting and success, and it all comes down to the band’s ferocious work ethic. Being at it for eight years, the band is gaining more and more followers and are a force to be reckoned within the pop world.

“Our drummer puts it in a great way,” Fitzpatrick says. “You have your dream and you’re in line and if you get out of line, you lose your turn.”

Fitz and the Tantrums’ sound has also changed with every record, the band is not afraid to push limits and test out new sounds. While the first release was a love letter to ‘60s soul, the second was more rooted in the ‘80s pop sound. The latest record is difficult to categorize due to varied influences.

“People are either going to be mad at you for not making the same record they fell in love with or mad at you for not evolving, so you can’t win either way,” Fitzpatrick says. “We’ve never been just a retro throwback band, even though people have tried to label us as that. I used to get mad, but now I just show them they’re wrong.”

Following the band’s success, the production of the live show has increased as well with numerous lights and neon rectangles covering the backdrop of the stage. Pair that with Fitzpatrick and vocalist Noelle Scaggs’ uncanny chemistry on stage, and you have a hell of a show.

Fans will be able to see the spectacle when Fitz and the Tantrums open for OneRepublic.

“I’m a huge fan of production and lighting and whatever you can have to enhance the show, but in terms of energy we have always tried to leave our souls on stage for that hour of two of glory with the audience,” Fitzpatrick says. “We want the fans to be another member of the band.”

