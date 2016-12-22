Carbon tax creates plenty of hot air

With just a few days until Alberta’s carbon tax becomes a reality, the volume of the debate has reached near ear-shattering levels. Conversely, it seems that the level of the discourse has never been lower.

The angry right seems to have landed on a strategy of loudly and repeatedly asserting that the tax will make life unaffordable for Albertans and simultaneously destroy the economy.

The government, for its part, seems to have focused their counter-argument on the supposed social license benefits of the Climate Leadership Plan while waving around the two pipeline approvals as proof.

Here’s an honest effort to make sense of the situation.

There is a fairly broad consensus among economists that putting a price on carbon is the most economically effective and efficient way of reducing carbon emissions. The challenge is to find the sweet spot wherein the price is high enough to alter behaviour—reduce consumption—yet low enough to minimize the overall impact on the economy.

Alberta’s tax will ultimately mean about four-and-a-half cents per litre of gasoline, and about one dollar per gigajoule of natural gas. It really is difficult to imagine how those amounts could have anywhere near the level of impact on the economy that the Wildrose claims. In Alberta, both gasoline and natural gas are market commodities with a significant amount of price volatility—it is not unusual to see the price of gasoline vary by more 10 cents on any given day, and the natural gas prices bounce around in a similar way.

In terms of the impact of the carbon tax on Albertans, a fancy new online carbon tax calculator developed by the CBC does a great job of estimating how much the tax will cost Albertans on an annual basis and how much, if any, of a rebate they will receive. Playing around a bit with the inputs on the calculator shows that for the vast majority of Albertans, the carbon tax will be break-even proposition or better. At worst, the tax will bring an additional cost of some $10 a month. Yes, there will definitely be a few Albertans for whom the total annual cost of the tax will be over $500, but you don’t actually reach those amounts until you are solidly in the top one to five percent of income earners in the province. And frankly, the few Albertans that are there can probably afford to do things like invest in more efficient vehicles and home-based energy efficiency. The whole point of this endeavour, after all, is to promote this kind of behavioural change, isn’t it?

Which leads directly to the question about the tax’s long-term impact on the environment. One of the goals of pricing carbon is to spur behaviour change in consumers as they seek to consume less in order to minimize their costs. As shown above, however, for the vast majority of businesses and individual Albertans the financial impact of the carbon tax, at least at first, will be so low as to virtually eliminate any incentive to change consumption patterns. This may change as the tax increases in future years, but the difference it makes in consumption patterns is likely to remain minimal. This speaks positively, however, of the government’s decision to not return all carbon tax revenues to Albertans by way of rebate but to actually invest some of those funds in larger efficiency initiatives.

Perhaps the biggest unknown in terms of the tax’s impact on actual emissions is the government’s claim of social license. If the carbon tax is largely responsible for helping to secure pipeline approvals, and those pipelines result directly in increased bitumen extraction and production, then that increased production is likely to undo any efficiency improvements made through behaviour change and new investments.

In the end, it seems that the government has done well in designing a tax that—although perhaps too low to alter individual behaviour significantly—will still enable new investments in efficiency while having minimal impacts on Albertans and the economy. If it is the case, however, that the ultimate purpose of the tax is to make room in our collective emissions to allow for ongoing expansion of bitumen production, then it will all be for not. Hopefully the government recognizes this and opts not to let a good tax go to waste. V

Ricardo Acuña is the executive director of the Parkland Institute, a non-partisan, public policy research institute housed at the University of Alberta. The views and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Institute.