Candyland dreams

Set in a starry-eyed city where dreams are made of chocolate, Fortune Falls stays true to the Catalyst Theatre’s fairy-tale form. While the company’s past plays deal with darker material, co-writers Jonathan Christenson and Beth Graham aim this time for a lighter vibe, using contemporary music.

Fortune Falls is an imaginary city based on a not-so-imaginary town. The site of inspiration is Smiths Falls—a small town in Ontario that hosted The Hershey Company’s Canadian operations from 1963-2008. Since its closure to cut labour costs (by opening a new branch in Mexico), the factory has been re-vamped to become a medical marijuana plant.

It’s at Mercey (sounds like Hershey?) Chocolate Factory that Everett Liddelman (Daniel Fong) has been vying for a job. But when he finally gets it, he realizes his goals may have been sugar-coated, and his future remains more uncertain than ever. (Spoiler: it’s not because the plant has turned into a weed warehouse.)

Fortune Falls is a pipe dream play for millennials trying to find their way in a crumbling world. It explores the effects of modern-day changes in society, and the ways people can build their own possibilities in a cynical time.

“What interested me in the story was the sense of a community that had defined itself as this sugar-sweet town—it had whole-heartedly bought into this kind of American myth of Hershey,” Christenson muses. “And when that evaporated, the town was faced not only with massive unemployment, but a real loss of a sense of who they were. I was really drawn to that because I feel like we live in a time when a lot of the institutions that we have built our dreams around historically are ceasing to exist.”

This theme is bound to hit home not just for young people entering a shaky job market, but also for folks in Alberta who are forced to find different work after widespread layoffs.

But as much as the play invites Albertan audiences to reflect on their collective identity, Christenson ventures to create work that connects with all types—especially newer generations that may not be regulars at the theatre.

“I think theatre struggles to be a relevant, contemporary form, frankly. I don’t think that it’s at the top of the list of cultural experiences that younger audiences go to,” he says. “And I’m really interested in finding ways to speak to people and tell stories the way that we tell them today, and to use music that people connect with now.”

In a show that’s musically underscored from start to finish (even the dialogue has poetic, song-like elements), sound is a major tool in creating atmosphere. As the composer of the play’s music and lyrics, Christenson departs from his well-known scores of dramatic, orchestral sounds to a more upbeat, pop palette.

The musical mood taps into the characters’ hopeful optimism with what Christenson describes as a “synth-driven sound” of ’80s inspired “earworm-y kind of tunes.”

Ultimately, Christenson wants to take the entire audience on a wild ride into a quirky dream, with a play that weaves new territory into The Catalyst’s long standing storybook style.

“It has a very contemporary edge to it,” he says. “And that’s been kind of fun to figure out—how to give it a modern feel but also keep it in a storybook, kind of fairy-tale world.”