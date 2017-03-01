Calgary press leaves a trail of questions after closing its doors

Audiophiles, and vinyl connoisseurs in particular, have likely already heard of the record industry’s recent loss in Calgary, but the news hasn’t gotten any better.

Canada Boy Vinyl—launched to great fanfare in 2015 as Canada’s only pressing plant—is not only tits up, but a smouldering mess with problematic flames still flickering and flaring in every direction.

Numerous disgruntled clients have lost money and are out product, some of which sits behind the plant’s doors, locked by Ian Lawson on Dec. 15 due to money owed in the neighbourhood of $66,000. And the man behind this grand venture gone bad—Dean Reid—has his lips zipped tight.

Lawson has owned this building for almost 20 years and says this isn’t the first time a business renting from him has failed. But, regardless of why it failed, he’d like the mess cleaned up as soon as possible.

“It’s just a sad part of business that some people make promises they can’t keep,” says Lawson. “And honestly, if you do get a hold of Dean, tell him to bring a cheque.”

In late December, a thread of posts evolved on reddit.com from individuals claiming to be spurned customers sharing whatever information they could with each other—most coming from what are claimed to be automatic replies from Reid’s official Canada Boy Vinyl (CBV) account. One said all CBV employees had been laid-off on Dec. 9, a few days later another announced all operations had been suspended and a final one before the new year finally called the business folded and out.

As a last ditch effort to save the business, Reid ordered new presses from Toronto’s Viryl Technologies, but it was too little, too late.

“He never got our presses. He wanted to, probably would have saved his business,” says Viryl’s Alex Desroches.

“Dean basically had a bunch of crappy old machines that never worked so it was just too much stress and the shareholders pulled out.”

Reid promised an update by Jan. 9, but there has been no word. On Feb. 15, an interview request—stating I was a journalist—was sent to both accounts attributed to Reid. A reply from one said he’d try and give me a call the next week, but he’s “not in a position to talk right now … long story.” The call never came. The second email address spit back an automated reply—one that had already been posted on reddit.com.

“Hi Everyone ,

There are reporters using my auto replies to write articles about CBV. My auto replies are meant for my clients and vendors , not the media . IF YOU ARE READING THIS ON THE INTERNET THEN IT IS NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS.

There are clients posting my PRIVATE emails that I have written them on public sites such as Reddit .This is making an already difficult situation worse .

We are still working on a move forward strategy at CBV. This is a time consuming and complicated process . YOUR MOTHERS AND STAMPERS ARE SAFE so please stay calm and patient while we work on solutions .

I will be updating this daily all week to keep everyone as informed as possible .

DeanO”

So far, the promised updates still haven’t materialized, but if that changes, readers here can rest assured they’ll be updated.

