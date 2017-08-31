Burlesque festival is lookin’ dirty

Burlesque icon Dirty Martini shares wisdom and excitement at the Edmonton Burlesque Festival

Burlesque is booming in Edmonton. The fringe just finished with sold out burlesque shows every night, and its popularity continues to expand. One of the major draws is the inclusiveness of burlesque dancing.

Summer draws to a close with the ultimate burlesque event of the year, the Edmonton Burlesque Festival. The three-day event will showcase a dynamic cast of local and internationally renowned burlesque stars. The festival is geared towards the local, national and international theatre and arts community—and of course, anyone that just wants to see fabulous performers strut their stuff.

The 2017 roster is impressive, with Judith Stein, Ernie Bon Schmaltz and the fabulous Dirty Martini to name a few.

“Dirty Martini is one of the biggest burlesque superstars in the world right now and is currently touring with Dita Von Teese,” boasts Elise Truong, president of the Edmonton Burlesque Festival. “Not only is she a body positive, sex positive, burlesque icon but, Dirty Martini is also a fashion game-changer championing body positivity in the fashion world.”

Dirty Martini, born Linda Marraccini, has strong beliefs about burlesque.

“At it’s most authentic, burlesque can provide an avenue for women to have a conversation about sexuality on their own terms,” she says.

Dirty Martini, as well as the other burlesque performers, will be graced by the “Grand Beaver” of burlesque, Judith Stein.

“She exemplifies the beauty, comedy and innovation that burlesque brings to the world. She is such a treasure to Canada and the world,” Martini says. “We need to create the kind of icons that we wish to see in the mainstream, because there is so much more to women than just Victoria’s Secret Angels and Real Housewives. This is the 21st century. Time for women to make our revolution and be the glamazon army we need.”

On advice for first time festival-goers-hold on to your proverbial hats.

“Your life is about to change. Some who are new to burlesque find that they get addicted,” Martini says. “The energy in the live audience is unlike anything you can find behind a computer or with a phone in front of your face. Open your minds and hearts, so we can break them.”

It’s safe to expect the unexpected at a burlesque show. The Edmonton scene is known for classic acts, boylesque and clowns. It’s safe to say this year’s lineup of performers will surely have some new tricks dangling from their pasties.

Thu., Aug. 31 – Sat., Sept. 2

Edmonton Burlesque Festival

Royal Alberta Museum Theatre

Tickets at Edmontonburlesquefest.com