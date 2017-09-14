BreakOut West Continues Trailblazing

Celebrating 15 years, the Western Canadian music event features artists for all tastes

Roughly 65 artists from all genres will be in Edmonton playing at over 10 of the city’s music venues this weekend. The BreakOut West festival is celebrating 15 years of bridging and connecting in the music industry. Executive director Robyn Stewart is looking forward to seeing new talent this year, adding that it’s encouraging to see returning acts that have prospered from the exposure.

“If we have an artist play BreakOut West for a year or two years and then they’re too big for a showcase festival, then I consider we’ve done our job—we want the artist to grow and to be too big for us.”

Formally known as the Western Canadian Music Awards, the annual event was renamed to BreakOut West in 2009 to better encapsulate the three-night showcase and four-day conference that run alongside the Western Canadian Music Awards.

The location of the festival changes between major cities and provinces—B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories. BreakOut West serves as a boost to the hosting city each year, and Stewart also points out that the boost is not only felt by musicians and their production counterparts.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the venues in the city to show off to the industry and the buyers coming in. We want to support the artists as well as the industry in the major music markets of Western Canada.”

Sponsored by the Western Canadian Music Alliance, many different associations go into supporting the event to run smoothly including Music B.C., Alberta Music, SaskMusic, Manitoba Music, MusicYukon, and MusicNWT.

Around 450 submissions are received each year by a full-time team of three, including Stewart. The selection process for BreakOut West is two-tiered, she says. First, the above mentioned industry associations narrow down their provincial applicants, then the remaining applications go to Stewart and her team to narrow to about 60 to showcase.

The goal, she says, is to pair showcases with the industry delegates that will be attending the event in a given year, or vice versa, and match industry reps with those who are doing great things musically and could use some connections.

“We’re really just looking at who’s gonna get the best results in that given year,” she says.

Over the last four years, BreakOut West can take the credit for over 650 business opportunities and career boosts. Needless to say, playing BreakOut West is a game changer for artists, as long as they’re willing to work for it.

The Wet Secrets, a ‘70s disco-rock sextuplet from Edmonton, will be returning to play the festival showcase this year.

Bassist Lyle Bell says BreakOut West is particularly good at getting international contacts, outside of their home market, which is what The Wet Secrets did. Bell speaks to the practical counsel the band received while setting up contacts to play in Brighton.

“There were a couple questions we had regarding musicians work visas and they were able to put us in contact with the right people to get our visas underway.”

The conference, meant for western Canadian artists to access industry connections, is an important break for bands trying to pave their way into the industry.

“It’s often easy to segregate yourself so you’re away from the industry itself,” Bell says. “You never come in contact with some of these people, like talent buyers, promoters, agents, music supervisors. If you don’t know how to meet or contact these people, you’d never talk to them.”

The conference will host hundreds of industry reps and experts with panels, workshops, mentoring sessions and networking events—vital connections in an industry of who you know.

“That’s sort of the way you leap-frog above doing it the hard way, which is what I’ve done for most of my career,” he laughs. “The hard way being, just non-stop touring and hoping to build a following that way. But I mean, the more people you can get on your team from a root level, the better off you are.”

An opener concert at the Myer Horowitz Theatre will begin the weekend of burgeoning Western Canadian music.

Sierra Bilton

sierra@vueweekly.com