Bloody and galactic conquest

Gwar returns with a new album, new band members, but the same classic bloodlust.

“Buuurp, ready whenever you are.”

This was how the conversation opened with Pustulus Maximus, the burping and putrid lead guitarist and songwriter for Gwar.

For the uninitiated, Gwar is a metal band unlike any other with their own mythos and unique approach to live performances. The group is particularly notorious for its elaborate stage shows, costumes, and habit of spraying crowds with varying types of faux viscera. Gwar has been conquering the metal scene for decades now and the band is currently rampaging across North America with its new album The Blood of the Gods, its first new work in four years without original front man Oederus Urungus (Dave Brockie), who sadly passed away in 2014.

Pustulus Maximus has been working with the group since 2012, and has been a vital part in the process of both song and stage production. With the rapid change Gwar has undergone over the last couple of years, it’s pleasant to hear that the new album holds true to the band’s roots, while still bringing new ways of inspiring the thrashing and frantic soul Gwar is known for.

“This album has all of us working together, whatever Gwar does it will always sound like Gwar, regardless if the influence is punk, rock or metal,” Maximus says.

The Blood of the Gods covers topics of a political, social, and corporate nature, constructs that are often explored in Gwar lyrics. This is all done in a rhythm that utilizes the talents of every member of the band, particularly Pustulus himself and new lead singer Blothar.

“Gwar has recently dealt with stuff that I wouldn’t wish on any other band, we’re a monster that moves with many limps and if one falls we all stop moving… Blothar brought in some familiarity when we were learning how to be a band again,” Maximus says.

The end result of the reformation is nothing short of fantastic; the new album bolsters songs like “El Presidente,” “Viking Death Machine,“ and “Fuck This Place,” all which hold varying influences from power ballads, punk and Gwar’s original thrash-heavy sound.

The band has often played with their own mythology, portraying themselves as elaborate galactic monsters with their own origins, hell-bent on obliterating humanity. It’s something that has lined up in the band’s favour recently with the catastrophic news of the world that’s been making headlines in the last year.

“If we were to have released this album any earlier than intended it wouldn’t have been as politically charged or relevant. There’s nothing more important than making relevant content about humanity destroying itself. I mean, these are things we hope humanity will continue to do for thousands of years until your world is wiped from existence,” Maximus says.

The new lineup and album have been met with unanimous praise as the group has been on the road. Gwar has a tendency to eviscerate and decapitate certain enemies of the band on stage, much to the crowds delight. With the recent influence on the band’s music, some new players have come into the fold of their victim roster.

“If there’s someone who’s on stage that’s not playing music with us they are often dispatched quickly, even when we get political, Trump will try to interrupt us,” Maximus says.

Gwar is doing right by their conquest of destruction and with the new album and new influences, the band is continuing to be one of the most interesting bands in the metal community. Those who attend a show will surely be floored by just how different, fun, and terrifying the group is.

“The overall reaction has been positive, which is disappointing,” Maximus says. “We try to spread misery to the human race wherever we go, but instead it’s been met with this overwhelming sense of jubilation.”