Bill 17 is not radical or extreme

The Alberta government’s recently introduced Bill 17, the Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act, is a huge piece of legislation designed to provide long overdue updates to both Alberta’s Employment Standards Code and the Labour Relations Code.

Neither of these key pieces of legislation had been significantly revised or updated since the 1980s, and Bill 17 takes some important steps in bringing the laws governing employment and collective bargaining in the province up to par with some of the best practices from around the world and with legislation in other provinces.

On the employment standards side, the bill does things like providing unpaid job-protected leaves for things like illness, spousal abuse, and other family emergencies, it explicitly makes illegal the practice of making employees pay for dine-and-dashes and gas-and-dashes, and prohibits the practice of paying disabled workers less than others because of their disability.

On the labour relations side, the bill modernizes the process of certifying or decertifying unions in a workplace, minimizing the opportunity for bullying and intimidation by either side, makes it easier for newly certified unions to secure a first collective agreement, and formalizes Alberta’s recognition of the Rand formula, whereby because all workers in a unionized environment benefit from the union’s bargaining, they are all required to pay dues.

According to labour lawyer Andy Sims, the former Labour Relations Board Chair who advised the government on this bill, “this is not a cutting-edge, lead-the-country reform. It is, in most respects, a bring-the-best-experiences-from-elsewhere to Alberta.” Many Alberta workers, advocates and labour unions were actively lobbying and pushing for the government to go much further in reforming both pieces of legislation. They are, for the most part, happy with what’s in the legislation, but are also disappointed that so many asks (like preventing the practice of construction companies bypassing union agreements, and making the use of replacement workers during a strike illegal) were simply left off the table by the government.

The political strategy of the NDP government on this bill was clearly two-fold: to minimize push-back by bundling the leave provisions and protections on the employment standards side of the equation with the greater union rights granted on the labour relations side, and to minimize criticism from employers and the business lobby by limiting the enhanced rights provided to unions. As political strategies go, it’s a good one, as opposition MLAs find themselves in a place where they will be voting against things like job-protected sick leave and equal pay for the disabled.

And if that wasn’t a bad enough situation for the opposition to be in, Wildrose MLA Derek Fildebrandt did his party absolutely no favours with his interjection during debate on the bill in the legislature. In what can only be described as a rabid anti-union rant, Fildebrandt portrayed Bill 17 as a bill that would give unions unlimited power to take their members’ money and pretty much do whatever they want with it.

By unabashedly portraying unions as dictatorial cartels of thugs and bullies who do little more than force workers to pay dues for the sake of propaganda and electoral campaigns, Fildebrandt betrayed his and his parties fierce ideological objection to democratic representation in the workplace and collective bargaining in general. His criticism of the Rand formula, which has been a staple of labour law in Canada since a 1946 Supreme Court decision, and his inability to recognize that unions are fundamentally democratic organizations that simply carry out the expressed wishes of their members, both demonstrate that what he objects to is not the provisions within the bill itself, but rather the very concept of a union. This disdain of unions and unionized workers is further reflected every time Fildebrandt or his leader Brian Jean draw explicit distinctions in their press releases and statements between hard-working Albertans and union members.

What the NDP has presented with Bill 17 is a very modest and balanced set of reforms to move Alberta from the bottom of the heap to the middle of the pack when it comes to labour legislation in Canada. Fildebrandt’s over-the-top characterization of the bill and of unions in general highlights the degree to which Albertans should be wary of what his party would do to workers’ rights and worker protections in this province. They may claim to care about “hard-working Albertans,” but their actions and positioning on Bill 17 say otherwise.