Better together

Alchemy II showcases local collaboration featuring poetry, music and dance

Collaboration between different mediums of art can offer new meaning and insightful reflections for both the performers and artists. It’s under this principle that poet and spoken word artist Brandon Wint hosts his event, Alchemy II: A Night of Poetry, Music, and Dance.

“Edmonton is very open to inter-arts, cross-genre collaboration and events that bring together various forms of artistry,” Wint says.

This will be the second iteration of Alchemy since the multi-disciplinary arts event made its debut at Studio 96.

“I wanted to use my capacity as an artist and organizer to bring some beauty to that space,” Wint says. “Now it will be at the Sewing Machine Factory. It’s definitely an event worth continuing.”

Wint and dance/theatre artist Lebogang Disele will be performing a piece that has to do with “blackness and political resistance.”

Wint says he has really enjoyed learning how dance choreography comes together and is excited to use his wordsmith talents to create an interactive piece of spoken art.

“The forms of intelligence that come together to create dance or theatre are really different to poetry,” he says. “It’s really intriguing. The more often we can share space, there’s this process of osmosis where we can learn things from one another.”

Wint cannot pinpoint the exact moment he became a poet—he has been writing poems since his youth—but does remember when he became immersed within the poetic subculture.

“I was in my second year of University at Carlton,” he says. “I was in my dorm and I was bored, so I went looking for poetry and I found it. I’d always been a writer as an English major so it wasn’t a total leap of faith to move into spoken word.”

Wint has released batches of recordings in which he performs his poems alongside an assortment of musical arrangements. Although the musicianship is quite impressive, Wint’s voice and flow stand out as the core ingredient.

“I think that as a spoken word artist, there’s a live context and an emphasis that is given to the voice,” Wint says. “It’s hard to replicate in books, even though I love reading poems. But for spoken word, the voice needs to be heard. So bringing it into a recorded context feels appropriate for me. I’m really interested in understanding the range of my voice. What does my voice do when I’m dropped into the context of classical music? Or, what if I apply it to hip hop or to blues?”

Beyond Wint, Alchemy II will also host singer-songwriters Eva Foote and Amelia Leclair.

“Shows like this that expose you to a little bit of the music community, a little bit of the dance community, a little bit of theatre, are poignant reminders of the potential that this city has,” Wint says. “It’s really a community-building project, this event. Whatever positive energy you receive at the show, I want you to harness it for other parts of your life.”

Wed., Dec. 27 (8 pm)

Alchemy II: A Night of Poetry, Music and Dance

Sewing Machine Factory

$15 or pay what you can