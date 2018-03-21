Better Left Out of Memory

Do This In Memory Of Me replaces Cat Walsh’s typical mark of delightfully dark humour with more slapstick

Cat Walsh’s newest coming-of-age comedy Do This In Memory of Me may have dazzled and confused audience members on its opening night. The play centres around a 12-year-old girl, Geneviève (Nicole St. Martin), who aspires to be an altar server in 1963 Montreal. After being told that the dream is just not possible because of her gender, Geneviève begins questioning Catholicism and its inherently sexist teachings and doctrines.

St. Martin and the rest of the cast do a dynamic job portraying their characters, but the plot quickly runs into some difficulties. Geneviève is written as an astute young girl and her dialogue never gives the audience room to breathe or reflect upon what she just said.

She constantly burns through throw-away questions during her prayers (which make up the bulk of the scenes) and offers every alternative answer to her queries. It can be a bit annoying to the point of fatigue. I understand that she was written this way for comedic effect—which does work in a few instances—but the audience is usually left confused. Not to mention that many of her questions to God are set up as punchlines.

It gets old quick. That being said, St. Martin plays the 12-year-old girl believably; it doesn’t feel like an adult playing a little girl.

There are two threads of plot that interlink throughout the play: Geneviève’s attempt to convince the men in power to let her be an altar server and her mother’s disappearance. We later learn from her father’s confession why Geneviève’s mother has suddenly vanished and it’s easily the strongest scene in the play.

Brian Dooley does an immaculate job playing the stoic Dad with a bit of heart. His three-minute confession/monologue is a powerful piece of acting that both stunned and captivated the audience. Although, it was unfortunately a rare moment for the play. Dooley also plays the hunched-over Father Paul who, non-intentionally resembled Master Yoda. Perhaps it was his use of “hmm” after almost every sentence.

There is also a supernatural quality to Do This In Memory Of Me. After the current hockey-obsessed altar boy, Martin (Steve Jodoin), meets an untimely death, he contacts Geneviève from beyond. Their dialogue is used to drive the plot along, but once again, relies on slapstick humour for an occasional audience chuckle. The spirit world, or purgatory or whatever it’s called (it’s never given a concrete name) is also seen through visually stunning projection work.

And then there’s the character of St. Pancras of Rome, who is also played by Jodoin. I don’t know why the St. Pancras character made it in the final script, but he has to be one of the most irritating characters ever seen or heard. He is projected as a ghostly green apparition who is sent to help Geneviève on her quest to altarhood, but does nothing to aid her.

Instead he complains and moans about useless topics while trying his damnedest to say something funny. Every time he appears it feels like watching a bad episode of South Park. I don’t know if he was supposed to be an homage to The Flintstones’ Great Gazoo, but that’s what I was reminded of. His voice-over also didn’t match the projection’s mouth. If this was a stylistic choice, I’m very curious as to know why.

Cat Walsh may have missed the mark with Do This In Memory of Me. Her other works like The Laws of Thermodynamics took a more innovative, dark humour approach, and perhaps she should have stuck with that style.

Until March 25

Do This In Memory Of Me

La Cité Francophone

$31.50