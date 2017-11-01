Bellerose high’s student-run cafe

Local high school mixes things up with a food and business course

St. Albert’s Bellerose Composite High School is offering a unique program that provides real-life food and business experience for students interested in pursuing a career in the food service industry. While the course may not be unique, the way in which the program is executed is surprisingly different from a traditional course. It offers both the theoretical knowledge and practical experience of operating a small food business.

Taught by Jason Dabbagh, the course provides students with the opportunity to not only run a small business, named Café Belle and situated centrally inside the school near the main entrance and cafeteria, it also gives them the sense of responsibility that comes with business ownership.

“Everyone is responsible for their area. I’m here to guide them but it’s ultimately the students who decide whether this business, at the end of the year, is successful or not,” Dabbagh says. “So far, we have always made a profit each year, enough to take the students on a culinary adventure, usually to Calgary, as a celebration.”

Some of the positions in the business include: food producers, accountants, marketing, maintenance, and public relations. The group is responsible for building menus, setting pricing, creating recipes and making decisions about what’s best for the business overall.

Another part of the responsibility is paying back a loan that is provided through the school in order to purchase a new piece of equipment and then use it to hopefully turn a profit. This year the students planned on purchasing a panini press, but were sent back to the drawing board because of an internal snafu.

“My students really wanted to buy a panini press this year so they could start selling fresh sandwiches but there was a conflict of interest with the cafeteria staff and we have had to start brainstorming a new idea,” Dabbagh says.

While the students faced a slight setback, it didn’t stop them from successfully having their annual grand opening and continuing to serve students and staff.

“We work as a team and try to keep the café open all the time. We even started opening 20 minutes before school starts because people want their coffee before classes,” says Teha Gilmore, who runs the marketing for Café Belle and is a grade 11 student interested in pursuing a career in culinary arts. “There is always something to do, and we are always trying to find ways to help each other out so our customers will be happy.”

The café operates throughout the school year, Monday to Friday, and is open whenever students are available to run it. The purpose of the program is to learn about food, business, and community and it’s clear the students in Dabbagh’s class have a good handle on all three concepts.

“It’s about providing for the people, before we provide for ourselves—that means good health. Give people good food, all organic, and keep it fresh.” says grade 11 student and Café Belle operator Dylan Warner. “We make quality food and stay true to ourselves and to the food.”