Barenaked, Wild, and Free

Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies discusses Canadian roots, Fake Nudes, and live connections

With nearly three decades under his belt, Barenaked Ladies lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter, Ed Robertson still reflects about the monolithic success he and his bandmates have achieved.

“I’ve been really aware of it on this tour because it’s the largest Canadian tour we’ve done in over a decade and it’s had me thinking a lot about the Gordon tour,” Robertson says. “That was the first massive tour we did. So, I’m very keenly aware that Gordon came out a quarter of a century ago and that I get to keep doing this thing every night.”

Barenaked Ladies began its Canadian rise to fame in the early ‘90s after Gordon made its debut in 1992. The album had instant hits like, “If I had a 1,000,000,” “Brian Wilson,” and “Be My Yoko Ono,” which gained the band critical acclaim. A little time after, the Barenaked Ladies began performing in the U.S. to reach a wider audience.

“We really honed our craft here, but there’s a small pie in Canada with only 30 million people,” Robertson says. “We’ve had a huge slice of that pie in the early ‘90s, but if we wanted to sustain a career, we had to go elsewhere, so we went to the U.S. and went almost non-stop for about five years.”

Non-stop is an understatement. From 1996 to 1998, the Barenaked Ladies were averaging about three American live shows a day for 18 months.

“It was grueling, exciting and crazy, but at the end of it we had the top 40 single which paved the way for Stunt in ‘98,” Robertson says.

Since then, the Barenaked Ladies have released 15 full-length albums with the latest one Fake Nudes to be released later this week.

The new album screams classic Barenaked Ladies, filled with songs about perseverance, humour, and love. It also offers a newer adventurous sound for the band and spans a cornucopia of genres like folk, country, modern reggae, and electronica.

“It’s a very diverse listen,” Robertson says. “We had super strong contributions from Kevin (keyboards) on this record and that just made it really naturally diverse.”

One of the standout tracks on Fake Nudes is “Nobody Better,” which begins as an acoustic country ballad that fuses into a modern reggae vibe.

“That song, if you listen to the demo, it sounds like a Lyle Lovett song. Just straight ahead country,” he explains. “Then I did a different demo that was kind of like a Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Rust Never Sleeps. It wasn’t sticking so Tyler (drums) comes in and says, ‘What about a Sean Paul, modern reggae sound?’ I was like, ‘What?’ It was totally out of left field, but it was how the song was supposed to be and it made it sound so fuckin’ killer.”

Earlier this year, the Barenaked Ladies teamed up with the legendary A cappella soul group, The Persuasions, to release Ladies and Gentlemen: Barenaked Ladies and The Persuasions, a 14 track album of re-worked Barenaked Ladies hits.

“Kevin was Lou Reed’s musical director for a number of years and The Persuasions had toured with Lou ages ago in the ‘80s,” Robertson says. “Kevin met Dave (lead singer for The Persuasions) at Lou’s memorial and they struck up a conversation. We booked a day and a half in the studio with them and we ended up getting 15 songs together. It ended up being almost a live greatest hits album.”

Robertson is very eager to play in Edmonton and is also honoured that the band’s fanbase has stayed this strong for 29 years.

“We have people coming out bringing their teenage kids and these people saw us when they were in university,” he says. “It’s really cool that we have been part of the soundtrack of their whole lives. There’s this connection to the band that runs so deep. We get up there on stage and we respect and appreciate that connection.”

Thu., Nov. 23 (7 pm)

Barenaked Ladies w/ Ron Sexsmith

Northern Alberta Jubilee

From $35