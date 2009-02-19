Banned Together: Alberta’s finest read the censors’ favourites

The list includes some of the most renowned works of English
literature—Timothy Findley’s The Wars, Harper Lee’s To
Kill a Mockingbird, John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men and Margaret
Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale. It includes the
most popular blockbusters of contemporary writing, from JK Rowling’s
Harry Potter series to the Philip Pullman trilogy His Dark Secrets. Books
for children and young adults, from The Adventures of Tintin and the
Goosebumps series to titles exploring more serious topics, such as
Elizabeth Laird’s A Little Piece of Ground and Michael
Willhoite’s Daddy’s Roommate, have also been included in recent
years. Even Vue Weekly is on it.
It’s a list, now numbering well over 100 titles, of books and
magazines which have been challenged by would-be censors in Canadian
libraries, schools and bookstores over the past two decades.
“You never know how people are going to respond to books,”
explains Franklin Carter, editor and researcher with the freedom of
expression committee of the Book and Periodical Council, which maintains
the list and organizes the annual Freedom To Read Week in Canada.
“Sometimes very innocuous books provoke challenges. If you can think
of a reason to challenge a book, somebody has probably thought of it before
and tried to get that kind of book out of a school or the library.”
Carter explains that unlike formal acts of censorship passed by Parliament,
such as laws governing hate literature or child pornography, the censorship
his organization tracks happens at the local level, most often without
public scrutiny or open discussion about the merits of the work or the
reasons behind the challenge. Books which are successfully challenged
simply disappear off the shelves.
“It occurs when citizens, either individuals or small groups,
discover that there’s a book or a magazine or even a newspaper in
their local library or a school library that they object to for some
reason,” he says. “Maybe it contains ideas or information or
images or words that they really don’t like and they try to pressure
the authorities into getting that book out of the school or library.”
The reasons behind challenges, says Carter, are as varied as the works they
target.
“There are a whole host of reasons that people have for trying to get
a book kicked out of a school or library. If you think of the Harry Potter
series, for example, there were some people in Canada who objected to it
because they thought it conveyed themes of Satanism or occultism or black
magic,” he says. “In Nova Scotia in 2002 some black educators
tried to get novels out of some Nova Scotia schools such as To Kill a
Mockingbird and Underground to Canada. They just didn’t like the way
black people were portrayed, and they objected to the word
‘nigger’ in some of the novels, even in the historical context
and even though the themes of the novels were explicitly anti-racist. For
some people that just doesn’t matter.”
Carter says that descriptions or discussions of a sexual nature or books
that explore homosexuality have also frequently been the target of
challenges, even, ironically, books aimed at encouraging greater
tolerance.
The good news, says Carter, is that most attempts at censorship are
ultimately unsuccessful, and challenged books usually remain on library
shelves.
“Of the challenges that we do learn about, our impression is that
most of them fail, and the reason they fail, fortunately, is that
librarians usually have procedures in place to deal with book and magazine
challenges,” he says. “When the person realizes that he or she
is getting into an open-ended process, that there’s going to be some
paperwork involved and that reasons are going to be recorded, possibly for
public display, they back away. They want the removal of the book or
magazine to be quick and easy, so you can deter a lot of these frivolous
challenges simply by telling people they have to explain their
reasons.”
Still, Carter argues, it’s important that Canadians are aware that
challenges and censorship does happen, and for people to show their support
for intellectual freedom, which is the idea behind public events marking
Freedom to Read Week.
He also encourages people to ask questions about what procedures their
local libraries have in place when a challenge does occur.
“Talk to librarians about it. If you call up the local public
libraries in Edmonton and you ask them specifically what books have been
challenged in the last year at your library, that information should
be made available to you: what titles, why were they challenged and what
did the library do about it?”
Unfortunately, Carter concludes, 25 years after the first Freedom to Read
Week was organized in response to book challenges in Ontario high schools,
the threat of censorship remains a real concern.
“Here in Toronto we just learned a few weeks ago that a parent in
Toronto was trying to get Margaret Atwood kicked out of Lawrence Park
Collegiate. He didn’t want his kid reading The Handmaid’s Tale
because the language was inappropriate and inconsistent with the directives
that govern hallway and classroom deportment in the school, if you can
believe it. So it’s still going on. Whether it’s getting better
or not I really don’t know, but there are still people who are
challenging serious works of literature in high schools.” V
For more information on
Freedom to Read Week events in Edmonton, visit www.freedomtoread.ca
Wed, Feb 25 (7 pm)
Freedom to
Write
Upper Crust Cafe
Sitting Room (10909 – 86 Ave)
$5 / Writers Guild of Alberta members free
RSVP to keverton@writersguild.ab.ca
www.freedomtoread.ca
Author Curtis Gillespie and editor Craille Maguire Gillies will discuss
censorship and the editing process. They will explore self-censorship,
external censorship, and censorship in the author-editor relationship.
Thu, Feb 26 (7
pm)
Banned Together:
Alberta’s finest read the censors’ favourites
Grant MacEwan
Conference Theatre (Room 5-142 10700 – 104 Ave)
Free
Greg Hollingshead, Myrna Kostash, Linda Goyette, Todd Babiak, Jocelyne
Verret, Caterina Edwards, Kuot Alith and Theresa Saffa will read from
children’s and young adult books that have been challenged.
Thu, Feb 26
(7 pm)
Banned Books
Café
Stanley A Milner
Library (7 Sir Winston Churchill Square)
Free
Share passages from challenged or banned books and discuss thoughts about
censorship, and the meaning behind freedom to read. Participate in readings
and discussions, or just sit back and listen.
Fri, Feb 27 (2
pm)
Those Free Little
Words: Freestyle Talk about Canada’s Freedom to Read Week
Concordia
Auditorium, Concordia University College (7128 Ada Boulevard)
$20 / $10 (Greater Edmonton Library Association members)
Email myrnadean@concordia.ab.ca for info or to
register
Public lecture by award-winning scholar Toni Samek, author of Intellectual
Freedom and Social Responsibility in American Librarianship, 1967-1974 (2001)
and Librarianship and Human Rights: A Twenty-first Century Guide (2007). She
teaches at the University of Alberta’s School of Library and Information
Studies.
1 Comment
This is a joke… Harry Potter and To Kill a Mocking Bird are not being “censored” in any meaningful way, and the fact that some of the books on the list are required reading for students because they promote certain ideas, in favour of other books, is ultimately what has far more influence. Most people do not even use libraries for finding particular books, I personally download the majority of books I read.
In terms of speech that is actually banned on a federal level, there are many cases in Canada and Europe of people being persecuted for so-called “hate speech”, many whom are serving prison sentences for mere IDEAS. Of course, the author of this article conveniently categorizes such things as being in the same realm as “child pornography”.
I’m sorry, but what Franklin Carter is doing is utterly meaningless if he doesn’t even have the balls to criticize federal laws that impinge on free speech.