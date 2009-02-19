Banned Together: Alberta’s finest read the censors’ favourites

The list includes some of the most renowned works of English

literature—Timothy Findley’s The Wars, Harper Lee’s To

Kill a Mockingbird, John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men and Margaret

Atwood’s dystopian classic The Handmaid’s Tale. It includes the

most popular blockbusters of contemporary writing, from JK Rowling’s

Harry Potter series to the Philip Pullman trilogy His Dark Secrets. Books

for children and young adults, from The Adventures of Tintin and the

Goosebumps series to titles exploring more serious topics, such as

Elizabeth Laird’s A Little Piece of Ground and Michael

Willhoite’s Daddy’s Roommate, have also been included in recent

years. Even Vue Weekly is on it.

It’s a list, now numbering well over 100 titles, of books and

magazines which have been challenged by would-be censors in Canadian

libraries, schools and bookstores over the past two decades.

“You never know how people are going to respond to books,”

explains Franklin Carter, editor and researcher with the freedom of

expression committee of the Book and Periodical Council, which maintains

the list and organizes the annual Freedom To Read Week in Canada.

“Sometimes very innocuous books provoke challenges. If you can think

of a reason to challenge a book, somebody has probably thought of it before

and tried to get that kind of book out of a school or the library.”

Carter explains that unlike formal acts of censorship passed by Parliament,

such as laws governing hate literature or child pornography, the censorship

his organization tracks happens at the local level, most often without

public scrutiny or open discussion about the merits of the work or the

reasons behind the challenge. Books which are successfully challenged

simply disappear off the shelves.

“It occurs when citizens, either individuals or small groups,

discover that there’s a book or a magazine or even a newspaper in

their local library or a school library that they object to for some

reason,” he says. “Maybe it contains ideas or information or

images or words that they really don’t like and they try to pressure

the authorities into getting that book out of the school or library.”

The reasons behind challenges, says Carter, are as varied as the works they

target.

“There are a whole host of reasons that people have for trying to get

a book kicked out of a school or library. If you think of the Harry Potter

series, for example, there were some people in Canada who objected to it

because they thought it conveyed themes of Satanism or occultism or black

magic,” he says. “In Nova Scotia in 2002 some black educators

tried to get novels out of some Nova Scotia schools such as To Kill a

Mockingbird and Underground to Canada. They just didn’t like the way

black people were portrayed, and they objected to the word

‘nigger’ in some of the novels, even in the historical context

and even though the themes of the novels were explicitly anti-racist. For

some people that just doesn’t matter.”

Carter says that descriptions or discussions of a sexual nature or books

that explore homosexuality have also frequently been the target of

challenges, even, ironically, books aimed at encouraging greater

tolerance.

The good news, says Carter, is that most attempts at censorship are

ultimately unsuccessful, and challenged books usually remain on library

shelves.

“Of the challenges that we do learn about, our impression is that

most of them fail, and the reason they fail, fortunately, is that

librarians usually have procedures in place to deal with book and magazine

challenges,” he says. “When the person realizes that he or she

is getting into an open-ended process, that there’s going to be some

paperwork involved and that reasons are going to be recorded, possibly for

public display, they back away. They want the removal of the book or

magazine to be quick and easy, so you can deter a lot of these frivolous

challenges simply by telling people they have to explain their

reasons.”

Still, Carter argues, it’s important that Canadians are aware that

challenges and censorship does happen, and for people to show their support

for intellectual freedom, which is the idea behind public events marking

Freedom to Read Week.

He also encourages people to ask questions about what procedures their

local libraries have in place when a challenge does occur.

“Talk to librarians about it. If you call up the local public

libraries in Edmonton and you ask them specifically what books have been

challenged in the last year at your library, that information should

be made available to you: what titles, why were they challenged and what

did the library do about it?”

Unfortunately, Carter concludes, 25 years after the first Freedom to Read

Week was organized in response to book challenges in Ontario high schools,

the threat of censorship remains a real concern.

“Here in Toronto we just learned a few weeks ago that a parent in

Toronto was trying to get Margaret Atwood kicked out of Lawrence Park

Collegiate. He didn’t want his kid reading The Handmaid’s Tale

because the language was inappropriate and inconsistent with the directives

that govern hallway and classroom deportment in the school, if you can

believe it. So it’s still going on. Whether it’s getting better

or not I really don’t know, but there are still people who are

challenging serious works of literature in high schools.” V

For more information on

Freedom to Read Week events in Edmonton, visit www.freedomtoread.ca

Wed, Feb 25 (7 pm)

Freedom to

Write

Upper Crust Cafe

Sitting Room (10909 – 86 Ave)

$5 / Writers Guild of Alberta members free

RSVP to keverton@writersguild.ab.ca

www.freedomtoread.ca

Author Curtis Gillespie and editor Craille Maguire Gillies will discuss

censorship and the editing process. They will explore self-censorship,

external censorship, and censorship in the author-editor relationship.

Thu, Feb 26 (7

pm)

Banned Together:

Alberta’s finest read the censors’ favourites

Grant MacEwan

Conference Theatre (Room 5-142 10700 – 104 Ave)

Free

Greg Hollingshead, Myrna Kostash, Linda Goyette, Todd Babiak, Jocelyne

Verret, Caterina Edwards, Kuot Alith and Theresa Saffa will read from

children’s and young adult books that have been challenged.

Thu, Feb 26

(7 pm)

Banned Books

Café

Stanley A Milner

Library (7 Sir Winston Churchill Square)

Free

Share passages from challenged or banned books and discuss thoughts about

censorship, and the meaning behind freedom to read. Participate in readings

and discussions, or just sit back and listen.

Fri, Feb 27 (2

pm)

Those Free Little

Words: Freestyle Talk about Canada’s Freedom to Read Week

Concordia

Auditorium, Concordia University College (7128 Ada Boulevard)

$20 / $10 (Greater Edmonton Library Association members)

Email myrnadean@concordia.ab.ca for info or to

register

Public lecture by award-winning scholar Toni Samek, author of Intellectual

Freedom and Social Responsibility in American Librarianship, 1967-1974 (2001)

and Librarianship and Human Rights: A Twenty-first Century Guide (2007). She

teaches at the University of Alberta’s School of Library and Information

Studies.