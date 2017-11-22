Back to basics

Headstones return to form with inspiration from its early days as a rock ‘n’ roll unit

It can be easy to dismiss the reunion of a ‘90s band as nostalgic musicians looking for a fat paycheque, but it’s just not true with Headstones.

The punk-influenced alternative-rock group helped put Canada on the map with its authentic take on rock ‘n’ roll with songs like “Tweeter and the Monkey Man,” “When Something Stands For Nothing,” and “Heart of Darkness,” which all featured on the debut album, Picture of Health.

“That’s the reason why it worked. There was no plan to get back together,” says lead singer Hugh Dillon. “We got back together to help out our friend Randy Kwan, the guy who wrote “Cemetary.”

Kwan was dying from cancer and called Dillon out of the blue to reflect on his experiences with Headstones.

“He knew his days were numbered and he was talking about the camaraderie between the band,” Dillon says. “From his position, I think he felt that it was a mistake not to be involved in the band.”

This led to a Headstones reunion in 2011 and three new albums, with the most recent one being Little Army released earlier this year.

The newest album holds up to the band’s earlier work, and even though the original members are a few decades older, Little Army sounds like a classic ‘90s Headstones record.

“It’s an authentic sound that goes back to the people who make it,” Dillon says. “The reason this new one sounds like Picture of Health is because we were super focused. We had no distractions and no bullshit.”

The album has all the right ingredients for the band’s classic sound—Dillon’s cynical, yet earnest wordplay that pours from his subconscious, substantial grunge guitar and bass, and flawless, rhythmic drum beats.

“The music has always been straight up. This fucking band isn’t built on any algorithms, it’s just the four of us loving what we do,” Dillon says. “It doesn’t matter what I say or sing. At the end of the day, people understand that there are real people writing these songs.”

The stand out track on the album has to be “Kingston,” which transports the listener to the early days of Headstones.

“The idea was to get a two-four, get a little bit of weed and play all fuckin’ weekend every weekend to an audience of zero,” Dillon says. “That was a Headstones gig.”

“Kingston,” is also a reflection on Dillon’s relationship with his friend Gord Downie, who Dillon attended to high school with.

“I wouldn’t be here without Gord. He would come over to my house all the time. Headstones even played at his wedding when he got married. That song is about us going down to the bar and hanging out with this old black dude who turned out to be Luther Johnson, who was Muddy Waters’ guitar player,” Dillon says. “I had a bit of weed on me and he had the time of day for us. So me and Gord smoked some pot with him and talked about the blues. I sent Gord the rough lyrics before he passed away and he loved it. I was able to tell him that I loved him before he passed.”

Downie and the other members of The Tragically Hip are also somewhat responsible for the Headstones’ early rise to fame.

“They allowed us to play the biggest gig we ever played in front of 10,000 people. We wouldn’t have been signed to MCA in the ‘90s without him,” Dillon says. “I thought maybe “Kingston” was too personal, but I just decided ‘Fuck it,’ it’s going on the record.’”

That “fuck it” credo has always been the element separating Headstones from other bands. It’s good to hear that this far into the band’s career, it’s still with them.

