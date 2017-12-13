Ashes of theatre past

Director Dave Horak’s Burning Bluebeard is inspired by torrid political climate was partly inspired by torrid political climate.

It’s been nearly three years since The Roxy—the 1938 Roxy, that is—was reduced to embers in a fire that lapped at the collective heartstrings of Edmonton’s theatre community. At the time, there was an outpouring of grief from social media, accompanied by a bevvy of saccharine op-eds sure to make even the most devout philistine sniffle.

However, for venerable director Dave Horak, this local tragedy provided ample inspiration for his next project.

“I think it was the New York Times where I first read about it—a play about actors performing in a theatre that winds up burning down,” Horak explains. “Then when The Roxy fire happened, I thought, ‘this is too perfect.’”

The play was Burning Bluebeard, a holiday pantomime where the ill-fated players of Chicago’s Iroquois Theatre perform nightly in an attempt to get things right before things inevitably go up in flames.

Playwright Jay Torrence based his vaudevillian script on the real-life catastrophe that befell the Iroquois Theatre; an electric moon prop overheated during a rendition of By the Light of the Silvery Moon and the playhouse went up like a pile of tinder. With 602 casualties, it’s been marked the deadliest theatre fire in American history.

There’s little wonder, then, that when it first premiered at Christmastime 2015, Burning Bluebeard struck a chord with Edmontonians still reeling from The Roxy.

Since then, we’ve seen the venerable theatre find new roots in the galvanized palladium off Gateway and the old Roxy has faded into that same obscurity that awaits all theatre vets. Horak assures us this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“That’s what makes [Burning Bluebeard] so interesting, it has the ability to evolve. It’s not just for people who cared about The Roxy … there’s so much more.”

In true vaudevillian fashion, the show combines various acts, including dancing, clowning, acrobatics, drag, and some mouldy jokes worthy of Groucho Marx.

“The beauty of vaudeville is that there’s less of an artifice. There’s a real connection between the audience and the artists. We’re constantly interacting with them, asking them if they really believe that we’re these characters, or just players? There’s something raw about it that you don’t get elsewhere.”

But, while vaudeville can still resonate with audiences as more than just a self-aware cliché, I’m left wondering how exactly Burning Bluebeard qualifies as a Christmas show? Aside from the season in which it is being produced and set (the Iroquois burned down in late December, 1903), it seems altogether vexing.

In Horak’s estimation, it all comes down to hope and Donald Trump.

“We want audiences to leave feeling happy, and hopeful, especially with everything that’s happened this year. When this first premiered, Trump wasn’t president. Things are different now,” he says.

While I’m left to contemplate that even The Roxy on Gateway isn’t immune to the yam-turned-President’s influence, I agree that this year seems as one where people could use a little hope.

Fri., Dec. 15 – Sun., Dec. 24

Burning Bluebeard

The Roxy on Gateway, $22