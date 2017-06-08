Artists share a ‘common thread’ with Mythos 3

Not a myth

The Edmonton art scene produces events that not only showcase artists within the community, but also cross multiple mediums.

Mythos 3: The Birds and the Bees exemplifies this perfectly. Organized by Keia Dreger, this one-day collective community event will feature local artists, seven unique workshops, DJs and a deco art showcase by Alynne Honorah. There will also be a pop-up brunch and dance party.

Dreger, who is a yoga instructor and tarot reader, originally started the event three years ago to demonetize artistic events and provide freedom for artistic expression.

“With Mythos, the idea was to really to focus on the vendors and give them the space to do what they do best,” Dreger says. “And then, to weave it into the idea of the day part of festivals, which is personally what I enjoy the most.”

Mythos allows artists to meet, network and share space without having to incur the same financial costs of traditional events. Everyone has a gift to offer and this event provides a platform for artists to exhibit their talent, while being part of a collective.

Honorah has been tasked with incorporating details of the theme into the deco art showcase. The showcase will feature the beauty and intricacies of the natural world, including the return of the birds and the buzz of the bees.

“With Mythos, we are reminded it’s our time to showcase our art, to celebrate and be seen in the vibrant summer culture of Edmonton,” Honorah says.

Matt Smith, co-founder of the Modern Gravity Float Studio, decided to host a workshop on flow states, mindfulness and vicious cycles after being approached by Dreger.

“Being able to share with and support such a cool community—especially in a creative, revealing nature—is energizing and something I’m super grateful for,” Smith says.

Workshops will be hosted throughout the event in cleverly named areas that coincide with the theme, such as “the nest” and “the hive.” The workshops will range from yoga bandhas and safe essential oils to a community sounding ceremony and healthy fermentation.

Dreger believes it is important for artists to educate and support each other’s dreams, visions, passions and forms of artistic without judgement.

“Because there is a common thread of wanting to express your art, everyone seems to enjoy each other’s company and it strengthens the community,” she says.

Sat., June 10 (4 pm)

Mythos 3: The Birds and the Bees

Mercury Room

$10 at the door, $30 in advance including brunch

Naomi Mison

Arts@vueweekly.com