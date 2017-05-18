DEDfemme presents: Chained // Fri., May 19 (9:30 PM)

Hosted by Lacey Morris, this lovely story (by Jennifer Lynch) features a cab driver who hopes to find love and friendship. It is also a psychological thriller rife with misogyny, murder, mayhem, monstrosities, and more than one swear word. This is all depending on whose perspective you see such things from.

Filmed in Regina, the movie is described as ‘Lynch’s masterwork.’ Chained contains “a strong social commentary on the complex psychosocial concept of nature vs. nurture.”

Just remember, boys can have daddy issues too. (Metro Cinema, $12)

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy // Sat., May 20 (8 PM to 11 PM)

Calling something Final Fantasy is a bit of a lie since, as we now know, there hasn’t been one yet. Maybe start calling them ‘The One Before the Final Fantasy?’ Hmm … could use some work. You see where I’m going with that, so on to the actual story.

Distant Worlds is the music from Final Fantasy that features Nobuo Uematsu’s music from the popular video game series (and misleadingly named) Final Fantasy. Conducted by Grammy winner Arnie Roth, the Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra is 94 musicians strong and ready to make our fantasies come true(ish). (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, $35-$120)

FX Workshop // Sat., May 20 (12:30PM – 3PM)

Have you ever wanted to make your stomach look like a biologically malformed animal was trying to violently claw its way out of it? Now is your chance!

Learn to professionally apply foam and latex prosthetics from the people that know at the Theatre Garage.

As well, learn about different prosthetic products and how to use crepe hair.

All makeup for the workshop is provided and students will receive 10% off all makeup products after the workshop. (Theatre Garage, Tickets $45)