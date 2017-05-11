Dirt Buffet Cabaret #24 // Thu., May 11 (9 PM)

Mile Zero Dance’s Dirt Buffet is a complex collection of ideas and idioms. Here is what we can glean from the press release: Mat Simpson and Ainsley Hillyard will explore light and shape within the concept of expressive dance. There will certainly be movement of some kind. Ritomo Amamiya will play a set of Brazilian influenced Hawaiian ‘70s aloha metal. (Bring an extra face as yours may be melted off.) Miranda Allen will then perform a newly refined act under the guise of Kitty Walton, ‘a trophy wife with something to prove.’ There may be yelling. There will also be performances by Kristy Nanise and Leif Ingebrigtsen. The night is hosted by Ben Gorodetsky. (Mile Zero Dance Studio, $10, no one refused for lack of funds)

Hey Ladies! // Fri., May 12 (8 PM)

Hey Ladies celebrates the mothers of the world with Mom’s the Word.

“Be you a mother, daughter, sister or brother from another mother, there’s something for everyone,” their efficiently clear press release states. Cuddle up with Leona Brausen, Davina Stewart, Cathleen Rootsaert, and Noel Taylor for a night of infotainment, music, games and chat. Join Erin Smandych from Culinary Nutrition with music by Eva Foote. (The Roxy on Gateway, $26)

Mother’s Day afternoon tea/Elizabeth screening // Sun., May 14 (11:30 AM – 4 PM)

Nothing says Mother’s Day like tea, cakes and film. Metro Cinema covers all the bases with this celebration of motherhood. Starting with a special Mother’s Day brunch that includes fruit, teas from The Tea Girl, and an array of yummies from Whimsical Cake Studio. Limited to 40 seats, and includes film admission. Elizabeth starts at 1 pm. (Metro Cinema at Garneau Theatre, $35)