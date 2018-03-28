Betroffenheit / Fri., Mar. 30 (8 pm) – Sun., Apr. 1 (2 pm) / Citadel Theatre, Shoctor Theatre

The German word “betroffenheit” has no single translation in the English language, but we can roughly understand it as the emotional condition a human is forced to experience after suffering traumatic episode. This is where Jonathan Young’s dance theatre show Betroffenheit finds its foundation—trauma. Though Young described the period after losing his daughter, niece, and nephew to an accidental fire as a “looping, never-ending hell,” Betroffenheit is a rare fusion of comedy and drama. The show is also choreographed by Kidd Pivot, a Vancouver contemporary dance company known for its outlandish and stupefying dance arrangements. With a unique utilization of clowns and a precious sound score, Betroffenheit has won a 2017 Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production. Hold on to your hats Edmonton, it’s going to get weird.