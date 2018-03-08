Inspiring Women Through Story / Thu., Mar. 8 (7 PM)

Audrey’s Books will hold an event to celebrate the past year of women’s movements through the stories of three female authors. Between authors Talena Winters (Finding Heaven), P.D. Workman (Questing for a Dream), and Joy Norstrom (Out of Play) rest powerful stories of resilience, strength, and redemption.

None of the fictional works stray away from tough topics, covering abuse, addiction, discrimination, and grief in the lives of an Indigenous Manitoba teen, an Edmonton woman, and a Mumbai humanitarian. But humour is never far away with a married woman in a slightly comedic live action role play situation rounding out the bunch of strong female characters peppered throughout the three novels.

While each of the three books focuses on a different issue, they all embody the important topics of discussion that must remain in the public discourse going forward not only from movements like #MeToo and #Time’sUp, but also from those of our mothers and grandmothers.

“Our books are meant to do more than just entertain. Through the safe medium of fiction, Ms. Norstrom, Ms. Workman, and I all hope that people who read our stories will have their lives changed for the better,” Winters says.

Hard copies to have signed will be available at the event.