The Very-Real Housewives of 1867 (and Beyond) /

Sat., Mar. 3 (8 PM)

In honour of International Women’s Day (March 8), comedian Barbara North brings the story of our fearless foremothers and connects them to the women of today. With a sparkling array of special guest storytellers and speakers, the incredible stories of women—not just standing quietly behind their men—will be shared.

When it was illegal for women to vote, own land, have a bank account, or even keep diaries, these dauntless women paved the way for generations to come.

Guests include famed scientists, authors, politicians, business leaders, journalists, and artists. The hilariously-charged and historically-based evening will take place at the PCL Theatre in the Arts Barns.

Tickets are available at tixonthesquare.ca or at fringetheatre.ca for $15 to $20.

Empress Comedy Night: 4th Year Anniversary /

Sun., Mar. 4 (8:30 PM)

The Empress Ale House will be celebrating the four-year anniversary of its weekly Sunday-night comedy show this weekend. Hosted by brilliant comics Lisa Baker and Simon Glassman, Sunday’s show roster holds local comedians Sean Lecomber, Kathleen McGee, Celeste Lampa, and Mike Lynch.

Three-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee Graham Clark (CBC’s The Debaters, Just For Laughs, HBO’s Funny as Hell) will also join the lineup to celebrate four years of laughs at The Empress; lager will be a satisfying $4.

Tickets are $15 in advance at The Empress or $20 at the door.