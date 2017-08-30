Videodrome / Mon., Sept. 4 (4:30 PM)

The ‘80s produced some of the best films–Star Wars, Ghostbusters, and Airplane! are just a few that come to mind. Add Canadian film, Videodrome and it makes it a truly memorable decade. Set in Toronto, Videodrome follows a television station CEO (played by James Woods) who has to unravel the origins a broadcast signal while experiencing the bizarre and violent hallucinations associated with it. (Metro Cinema at the Garneau Theatre)

Edmonton Burlesque Festival / Aug. 31 – Sept. 2

Oooh la la. Five years running and the even more dazzling performers from around the world join in to tease attendees. The 5th Annual Burlesque Festival will feature a competition for newbies, a performance dedicated to the golden age of burlesque and a tribute to the raw, innovative and unconventional aspects of the modern neo-burlesque movement. (Old Royal Alberta Museum; $25-$119; 18+ only)

Justified Sinners / Thu., Aug. 31 and Fri., Sept. 1

She’s still completing her PhD at the University of Alberta, but Brittany Reid has created an original piece that accompanies her doctoral dissertation about Percy Bysshe Shelley—an English Romantic poet–and his wife Mary Shelley–author of the classic novel, Frankenstein. The production will feature Reid’s response to numerous themes, ideas and issues that have surfaced from her early research. (Timms Centre for the Arts)

Subarctic Improv / Fri., Sept. 8 (8 PM)

What do you get when dance performers, musicians, and visual artists walk into a room together? That’s what Mile Zero Dance hopes to answer as they bring back the series for another season. The series features artists of multiple disciplines as they cross over to new territories, improvising and experimenting as they go. (Spazio Performativo, $15 or best offer)