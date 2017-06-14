Open Mic Slam Poetry w/ Eitan // Tues., June 20 (7 PM)

Breath In Poetry is hosting an open mic featuring 2016 National Slam Champion Eitan.

All the way from Guelph (pronounced Gwelf), Eitan is one part musician and another part word-house. His message is love, peace and community and ties all three together with a passion that is something to behold.

Fun fact: Guelph was founded by the poet/playwright/author John Galt, who was friends with Lord Byron and the English Gothic writers (thanks Scotty). Talk about lineage. (Massawa Café & Bistro, $5)

DEDfest Tough as Fuck International Action Film Festival // Fri., June 16 to Sat., June 17

The inaugural DEDfest action film festival (TFIAFF) is a celebration of car chases, punches to the faces, and bad guys getting what they deserve.

Full of retro mayhem, new indie action, international movies, and dynamite short films, the TFIAFF will kick your mind in the face.

The lineup includes Rolling Thunder, Death Proof, Hot Fuzz, Hard Boiled, and The Man from Death (short film).(Metro Cinema, $40 for full access or $18 (buddy pass) for two tickets to one film or single tickets to separate films)

National Aboriginal Day // Wed., June 21 (10 AM to 5 PM)

Hosted by The Canadian Native Friendship Centre, this is a celebration of the diversity found within Amiskwaskahikan (Cree for Edmonton). Workshops, music, food, and Canada’s largest round dance are all on the schedule.

For those who have never seen a rounddance before, it is visually and intimately stunning. For those who have, you know what I’m talking about. (Victoria Park, free)