Edmonton Collector Con // Sun., June 11 (10 AM)

When I was 11 I realized if you remove the screw from the back of your GI Joes you could take them apart and interchange all their limbs. I went to work on my 29 action figures and ‘re-imagined’ all of them into new characters.

The next week I sold them at a flea market under the name ‘Trent Soldiers.’ They went for a buck a piece and sold like hotcakes, as it were.

If you find any at the Edmonton Collector Con, please email me to let me know. I will pay you what you paid plus a finders fee.

Also, there will be a lot of comics, toys, figurines, and general fun stuff that people collect. (Italian Cultural Centre, $5)

World Wide Knit in Public Day // Sat., June 10 (12 PM – 3 PM)

Join other fibre artists in a public display of knittables for those who love knitting.

Bring a project to work on, a canteen of your favourite tea, and all the needle jokes you can jam in your head to help extermi-knit some boredom in a yarny show of solidarity.

And for the record, you can knit a clock. (Edmonton City Hall, free)

Battlemat – The Ultimate Board Game Showdown // Mon., June 12 (7 PM)

Did you know that the first board game was just a board that sat and complained aloud that there was nothing to do?

You shouldn’t, because it wasn’t.

An early Egyptian game (from 3500 BC) called Senet was the first. Is there a board game where you argue about what the first board game was? If there is, do they have it at Battlemat? Go there and find out! (Rec Room, free)

Edmonton Filipino Fiesta // Fri., June 9 (4 AM – 10 PM), Sat., June 10 (10 AM – 10 PM), and Sun., June 11 (10 AM – 5 PM)

When something works the first time, why not do it again?

Back for their second year, the Fiesta will fill Churchill Square with music, comedy, food, crafts, games and fruit carving all with a family-friendly Filipino flare. (Winston Churchill Square, free)