Trails In Motion Mountain Bike Film Festival // Sun., June 4 (7 PM)

Described as ‘falling down a mountain as fast as you can and enjoying it,’ mountain biking is as much an art form as it is an athletic endevour. Trails In Motion Mountain Bike Film Festival (TMMBFF) focuses on the activity as an art in the 11-film celebration of rough terrain and two wheels. In its inaugural tour, the TMMBFF encompasses everything from back country trails to sick tricks, all with beautiful imagery and breathtaking speed. (Metro Cinema, $15)

RISE’s Mass Blanket Exercise // Sat., June 3 (1 PM-3 PM)

Reconciliation In Solidarity Edmonton is hosting a mass blanket exercise that brings focus to the indigenous rights history that many of us may be unaware of. Using a blanket as a metaphor for land and people, each one is laid side by side and moved, made smaller, or taken away to show what First Nations people have experienced in the last 500 years. Fundamentally, it is a visual and physical explanation of loss.

Participants are encouraged to bring a new or gently used blanket and take part in this interactive learning experience that coincided with the end of Reconciliation Week in Edmonton.

The Blanket Exercise was created in response to the 1996 Report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples. This report recommended education on Canadian-Indigenous history as it is a foot fall on the path towards reconciliation. (The Federal Plaza at the Alberta Legislature, free)

Pecha Kucha Night 28 // Thu., June 1 (6 PM)

If this time in Canadian history needed a symbol, it would most likely be a mirror.

Right now, as Canadians, we are doing a lot of self discovery and reflection, and Pecha Kucha 28 will add to that with a series of speakers who will focus on the future, stainability, inventiveness, and responsibility. (Maclab Theatre, $13)