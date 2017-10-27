Artesano gitano

Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook makes a statement with Beyond Borders

Juno Award-winning Canadian guitarist, composer and producer Jesse Cook isn’t only a master of spanish guitar, he’s a jack of all trades.

“I write the songs, I arrange the songs, I record the songs, I mix the songs, I write my own string arrangements, I do the artwork, I mean, I even take the pictures sometimes.”

One might ask why he continues this workload when he’s sold 1.5 million records worldwide.

“I just love every aspect of it,” he says. “It’s kind of like being the conductor when you’re the engineer. You get to decide how loud each part is, what it sounds like, what space it’s in. It gives you a whole other dimension.”

Like a master craftsman, Cook can stitch a Persian singer’s melody, to an Indian dhol and Middle Eastern goblet drum, to a synth, to his sublime flamenco riffs. This is exactly what he does in the title track of his newest album, Beyond Borders. He also filmed (including drone footage) and edited his latest video released in September titled, “Hembra” with his good friend Juan Medrano.

Drawing his inspiration from Peter Gabriel, his sounds and melodies are weaved into a similar unboxed version of musical genres.

Cook has never been one to label his sounds. In fact, he says it’s probably next to impossible to do so.

“Those boxes have been kind of the bane of my existence,” he says. “People would put me in the classical section, or sometimes they’d put me in the jazz section, or, God forbid, they put me in the new age section, like you’re suppose to do yoga to this.”

With no section to call home, Cook says music outlets would put him in the world section, but suggests they may have struggled even with that choice, “because my name’s Jesse Cook and I live in Canada.”

“As an artist, your job is to learn the rules and break them, your job is to try and create something we haven’t heard before,” he says. “My whole career has been that square peg in a round hole.”

It’s his gypsy soul that has carried him toward different parts of the world and their arrays of music. But beyond his travels to Cairo and Cartagena, Cook thinks his music speaks to the country he calls home.

Living in Toronto and amongst the many cultures and ethnic backgrounds, Cook has rubbed shoulders with masters of flamenco guitar, West-African drumming, North-Indian tabla and South-Indian mridangam.

Since releasing his first album, Tempest, over 20 years ago, Cook has garnered fans around the globe. Beyond Borders marks his 10th studio album, and as such, includes a lot of substance. But, it isn’t always easy to relate his messages due to his music being solely instrumental.

While his music draws from the music of Colombia, Egypt, Brazil, Turkey and many others, the spirit of his music is in the knocks on his guitar and the taps of his feet, as he effortlessly picks the ‘words’ from his heart.

“I think a lot of people assume when I called it Beyond Borders that it really just was about musical borders or even cultural borders,” Cook says. “But, we live in a time now where we’re building walls on borders when for many years we were pulling them down.”

Cook references the fall of the Berlin Wall, the removal of European borders and the increase in free-trade as testaments to how things were at one point. But today, he says, we have events like Brexit and ‘us versus them’ rhetoric to reference.

“I have Donald Trump supporters who come to my shows and think it’s great. And I start to wonder: ‘Do they realize that all of these musical voices are the very people that Donald Trump wants to silence?’

“I realized there’s a point where you actually have to stand up and say something,” he says. “I feel like my music alone has been a statement … You can think of it as a metaphor: this is what cultures coming together can be, it can be a beautiful thing.”

