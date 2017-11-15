Are you there Wolfgang?

Amadeus Live matches each note from the 1984 film with live orchestra

Amadeus is the story of a man who, despite being born with a laugh that could kill the crops, managed to become one of the world’s most brilliant composers. It’s a film that despite its departures from the genuine history of the period and the man, is required viewing for anyone interested in Western cinema or music.

The film won eight Academy Awards in 1984, including Best Director and Best Sound. With great technical mettle, Atilla Glatz Concert Productions is bringing Amadeus, both in film and in orchestral arrangement, to Edmonton.

“Amadeus is such a music-driven movie,” says Glatz Productions’ marketing head, Andrea Warren. “If you’re familiar with this movie … It’s about Mozart, it’s about Salieri, and their relationship, and envy. The entire basis of the film is music … what I love about Amadeus Live is about music. It feels like a very natural fit to showcase that with live orchestra.”

Anyone familiar with the film can assume the difficulties associated with a production like Amadeus Live. The complexity and specificity of Mozart’s music is difficult to perform, but to present it alongside the 1984 film so that each note matches the screen is an even more challenging task.

As an example, Warren mentions a scene in the film in which rival composer Salieri flips through Mozart’s original works as the music plays through each piece he sees. In practical terms, this means the live orchestra must perform selections from five different pieces in quick succession in the span of 90 seconds.

Jim Cockell, violinist and orchestra coordinator for the production, believes the local musicians performing in the show are up to the task.

“We definitely want everything to be perfect from the audience perspective,” Cockell says. “I think the rehearsal process is going to be quite intense. I’m totally pumped and I’m not nervous so much just because I know that everyone is a pro.”

Atilla Glatz Concert Productions isn’t new to this sort of entertainment. Now in their 30th year, they’ve produced similar orchestral/film projects around Harry Potter, Gladiator, and The Godfather. While Glatz is a Toronto-based production company, the symphony is composed of Edmonton musicians, including the University of Alberta Madrigal Singers.

One of the aspects that made the original film unique was that it had to serve the music rather than the other way around.

“Most people, I think, have probably seen it at least once,” Cockell says. “To actually see it arrayed out in front of you, all of the different components of the score performing live, I think will be absolutely fascinating. It doesn’t necessarily occur to you when you’re watching a movie like that just how much was required to get the score together.”

Time has tested the music and the film, albeit to a lesser degree. They’re both classics in their own right.

“Any chance to play Mozart is always special,” Cockell says. “You know that you always have to bring your ‘A-game’ to the performance when you’re doing Mozart.”

Fri., Nov. 17 – 18 (7 pm)

Amadeus Live

Northern Alberta Jubilee

From $27