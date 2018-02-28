Another Drop

Artist Becky Thera creates ‘radical vulnerability’ with mixed-media installation Lacuna

From the moment of walking into the University of Alberta’s FAB Gallery you are submersed into an uncomfortable reality: life after trauma. The haunting sound of water dripping follows you around as you face one of society’s greatest shames.

An elegant bathtub in the middle of the room sets the stage for what is to be an eerie experience. A blood-red garment floats on the surface of still water. Arms of limp cloth draped over the edges hold the garment in place. The words: “I don’t know what happened to the dress I wore the night I was raped” are stitched into the fabric like scars on skin.

Artist Becky Thera draws open the curtain on rape culture in her four-week exhibition Lacuna, which she describes as “radically vulnerable.” Born out of her own trauma, Lacuna has been a project three years in the making.

“It started off as a need to understand my own healing, to understand these really difficult things that I didn’t have words for,” Thera says. “Then it became something so much bigger, it became about voices and other peoples’ experiences and how this affects women as a whole in our culture.”

The name of the exhibit, Lacuna, refers to an unfilled space. A space that until now only contained a deafening silence. By utilizing vastly different mediums, the exhibition depicts multiple realities of the aftermath of sexual trauma in an effort to break the silence.

The use of embroidery has been a large part of Thera’s past projects, but changed in significance when she applied her stitch work to her latest project. It’s a skill that was passed down from her great-grandmother, but through the installation, led to a grim commonality.

“It wasn’t until I started working on this project and using these embroidery patterns that my mom was like: ‘You know your great-grandmother was raped?’… It wasn’t something that was ever talked about,” she says.

Lacuna is, in some ways, the embodiment of a generational ripple effect of trauma; a common thread connecting shared histories.

“It’s not just right now,” she says. “It’s been through our entire history and through a lineage of denial of our experiences and our inability to talk about it.”

Thera’s research into rape culture combined with her own personal experience led her to incorporate a few key elements throughout her installation. Themes of water, self-portraiture and embroidery are weaved together in her work.

Water has so much significance in this respect, she says. There is a duality to it: safety and danger, comfort and fear. Water allows you to feel untethered, which can be scary, but it juxtaposes Thera’s concept of connection through embroidery.

Speaking with other survivors Thera repeatedly heard that after a traumatic experience, being in water helped to release and feel things more deeply.

At times the art itself is loud, which is a way to let the audience embrace “really difficult emotions: anger, confusion, frustration,” that often follow traumatic events.

Thera admits that at times she worries the work is too intense. Initially it was only for survivors.

“I felt there wasn’t art being made that talked about the aftermath in a way that could allow survivors to experience it.”

However, the core philosophy of the show is fundamentally about voices and listening to what survivors have to say. Wherever you are, whatever your experiences, the exhibit is a place to look, feel, and absorb.

“No matter what you’ve gone through you can relate to feeling lonely, you can relate to feeling isolated, you can relate to feeling untethered or outside of your body,” she says.

Thera hopes her installation starts the process of equipping those who have survived sexual violence with a launching point for their own voices to be heard.

Although this installation was not planned to coincide with the #MeToo movement, she says that any voice adding to the lacuna is a voice that needs to be heard.

“There is a deep sadness to [saying: ‘you are not alone’], but that’s where the work becomes important. To let you know that no one is alone in these experiences.”

Until Sat., Mar. 17

Lacuna

FAB Gallery, University of Alberta

Opening Reception: Thu., Mar. 1 (7 pm)