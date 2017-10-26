Aesthetic madness

(From left) Rat King, The Horde, Poison Candi, Mistress Nagini, The Luminous, and The Ruin of New Jacobin Club / Kathryn Trembach

The New Jacobin Club combines turn-of-the-century look with haunting arena rock

With the cynicism of Oscar Wilde and a Victorian carnival horror aesthetic mixed with H.P. Lovecraft, Saskatoon’s art rock-band New Jacobin Club is waiting for the world to slowly expire.

Each member sports a stage name that evokes supernatural beings inhabiting a human body, with the de facto leader of the group named Xerxes Praetorius Horde (The Horde).

“I like to think of us as ancient beings here on Earth who all just happened to figure out that playing in a band was a good thing to do while we watch humanity fall and wait for the end of days,” The Horde says.

The New Jacobin Club’s roots go back to the mid-’90s. Beginning as a three-piece, the band evolved into the current six-member lineup.

It consists of The Horde on guitar and vocals, The Rat King on the drums, Poison Candi on vocals and Theremin, The Ruin on bass, The Luminous on cello, and Mistress Nagini on keyboards and backing vocals.

“We started off with every character being a biblical creature or demon,” The Horde says. “Like The Horde, The Swarm, The Fury. If you look in movies like The Exorcist or even parts of the Bible, the devil is known as this plural being. We took that idea and found that we are these colonies of supernatural beings inhabiting bodies. That’s why our names were all pluralized and that’s still lingering too.”

Early on, the band was lumped in with the horror-punk genre because of its gothic turn-of-the- century look.

While the group does have some elements of horror punk, its sound is curiously diverse. The sound switches through glam rock, power metal, dark pop, and psych—basically all of the fringe sounds that were being experimented with in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“When the band first started, two of the songs we played live were based on Lovecraft stories so we had that theme from the get-go,” The Horde says. “We were singing more epic fantasy stuff as opposed to stuff about slasher films, but we’ve always had this element of Victorian horror and Lovecraftian occult no matter what genre we’re playing.”

The theatrical component adds another layer to the eldritch feel New Jacobin Club strives for, featuring swordplay, fire play, belly dancing, snake charming, and other circus theatrics.

“Mistress Nagini is our theatrical head,” The Horde says. “She plays keyboards, but also has a strong background in dance, with belly dancing and other stuff like fire-handling. I myself do some fire and theatrics, but first and foremost, I’m a musician.”

More recently, New Jacobin Club has identified with the steampunk genre.

“I don’t really think steampunk is a kind of music. It’s an aesthetic no more than horror is,” The Horde says. “Do we have steampunk elements? Yes, but our themes are a little less sci-fi and much more occult. We’re well established in that scene, but we’ve been around a lot longer than that scene has.”

The current tour will feature New York’s Lord Montague Jacques Fromage, a wandering entertainer who is a key figure in the steampunk scene.

“He’s going to come on stage with us and play some original music we have written for him,” The Horde says. “Lord Montague’s stuff is very bizarre and strange, and you’d be surprised how well it works with our sound. We’re honestly most excited for that than anything else.”

Sat., Oct. 28 (8 pm)

New Jacobin Club w/ Lord Montague’s Steampunk Funk Bizarre

The Forge, $15