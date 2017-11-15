Advertisement meets religious protest

Posters for Northern Light Theatre’s The Testament of Mary were methodically torn down

Promotional posters are an essential tool for the artistic community to discover what is going on and many small theatre companies rely on them for a successful show.

Unfortunately, there are always a few people who can be disturbed by a poster’s imagery which can lead to protest, and in the some cases—vandalism.

Northern Light Theatre’s (NLT) posters for their production of The Testament of Mary were torn down before the opening show on October 26. The poster depicted an illustrated, bright, Virgin Mary holding a picture of Jesus Christ.

“We got our posters up on the 20th of October, which was the week before we opened,” says NLT’s general manager, Gina Moe. “By Wednesday, Trevor (NLT’s artistic director) noticed that some had been torn down around the ATB Financial Arts Barns. Everything around the immediate area had disappeared. Any poster that had been up was gone besides the ones on the insides of stores.”

This was no freak occurrence by some kids looking for petty poster defacement—this was methodically planned and executed in a timely manner by a person or group that left no trace.

“It was bizarre. They were just gone. There was no evidence that the posters had ever been there. They weren’t ripped down and it seemed pretty methodical. It was also quite specific to us,” Moe says. “Our marketing budgets are pretty meager and it was a huge hit for us. When posters get ripped down we can’t really replace them.”

It was surprising to many, especially the play’s director, Trevor Schmidt. NLT is known for producing controversial productions meant to question the viewer’s ideas and ultimately, start a conversation.

“We knew there had been controversy surrounding this particular play in previous productions, but we didn’t think this would happen in Edmonton,” Schmidt says. “We’ve done some very controversial work with much more risky, edgy themes that would cause much more of a stir than this would. We’ve had shows about bestiality, violence and all kinds of things and this is the first one when we’ve had anyone deface our property. I guess we underestimated Catholics.”

The Testament of Mary portrays the Virgin Mary as a human mother struggling with her son’s divinity and crucifixion. It interprets Mary as a flawed and real human questioning her faith.

“I think, to many people in the Catholic faith, that’s considered heresy or sacrilegious,” Schmidt says.

No group or person has claimed responsibility for tearing down the posters, but Schmidt has a pretty good idea who it was.

“I would hesitate to point fingers, but in the last two days of our run, a particular Catholic organization encouraged a lot of Catholics in the organization to start a letter-writing campaign,” Schmidt says. “Even after the show closed, we’ve been receiving a lot of letters from angry Catholics about producing the show.”

The show also received some “quiet protest” from the Rosary Rally, an organization known for holding peaceful protests and promoting the ideals of God.

“They did apply for a petition with the city to shut down the production,” Moe says. “We got two emails and a Facebook post about us being blasphemous. But all of these protests were simply saying ‘We will not see your work and we demand you shut it down.’”

Much to the dismay of the protesters, the play was already on its final run with a sold-out turnout.

“Ironically, we had great attendance and great dialogue. I’d call the production a success,” Moe says. “I’m just really sorry people cut themselves out from dialogue completely and demanded we shut it down. The protest also took credit for shutting down the production on Broadway when it had nothing to do with it shutting down at all.”

The protesters and poster vandals could have had a platform to voice their opinions. Like every play NLT runs, The Testament of Mary had lengthy salon sessions where viewers discuss the work and its controversy.

“We always hold talk backs and we would have loved to have them attend and voice what they felt objectionable,” Schmidt says. “We want to engender conversation about things. We try to be respectful and I don’t want to change anyone’s opinion or denigrate anyone’s faith.”

Moe echoes Schmidt’s thought process.

“Our mandate has always been to do productions that question people’s hierarchy of values,” she says. “We invite oppositional points of view. We would have given them a platform to discuss why the play was blasphemous and against their beliefs. I know a lot of Catholics that are continually questioning their faith. That’s part of their religious journey—to be faced with challenge and be renewed with faith.”

NLT’s 2018 season theme is “The Virgin, The Whore, and Something in Between,” with the two upcoming plays Do This in Memory of Me, and Slut both offering challenging viewpoints on religion.

Moe and Schmidt are confident the posters for the upcoming shows will be left alone.

“We’re not going to shy away from doing controversial work, but if someone has a problem with it they can come have a conversation,” Moe says.

Curio Studio (the design team behind the composition of the season’s posters and theme) believe the poster for Slut, may be more offensive.

“The whole series for all three shows this year have religious icons in them,” Curio Studio’s founder, Amanda Schutz says. “Slut, I feel that may be more offensive to whoever tore these posters down in the first place, but we will have to wait and see.”