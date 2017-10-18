A step in the right direction

Ubuntu brings a refreshing narrative to the opening of Citadel’s season

Edmonton theatre no longer consists of only white males playing Shakespeare and Scrooge. In fact, this year’s Citadel lineup promises much welcomed diversity in its cast and performances.

The current production, Ubuntu: The Cape Town Project, boasts two talented South African actors from the original creation, Mbulelo Grootboom (Philani) and Andile Nebulane (Jabba). Both performers come to the stage with extensive experience, both on-screen and in various international productions.

It also features David Jansen (Michael) and Tracey Power (Sarah). Both have performed previous iterations of the play when it was brought to Canada after being created and workshopped in Cape Town in 2005.

The five-person cast managed an impressive feat during last Thursday’s opening night. Each cast member played multiple bodies and some secondary characters—the production certainly wasn’t lacking in amplitude.

The story of Ubuntu is filled with tragically beautiful examples of the human spirit’s search for the truth. It features traditional South African songs and melodies, emotive dancing in gumboots, emphatic dialogue in Xhosa, and certainly funny, misunderstood colloquialisms.

To its credit, Ubuntu doesn’t paint a pearly, unblemished picture of communication across cultures, or the reality of the immigrant experience that Canada knows well. Nor does it bow to one single assumption taking over the narrative—something the writers should be proud of.

The production is about balance and allowing ourselves the clumsy moments of learning. For example; how to click one’s tongue in Xhosa; eating a snake’s gall bladder can give you strength; Tim Horton’s coffee tastes like shit; we are not always as right as we may think.

Challenging assumptions run throughout the fabric of Ubuntu, spitting the viewer out on the other end.

Symbolism, metaphor and imagery move the story along, making the play feel like a visceral dream and teaching something by putting you in another’s shoes. You feel their pain, their embarrassment, their joy and their longing.

Unfortunately, one piece was noticeably missing from the production.

Although cast member Erin McGrath did a convincing job as angsty Canadian college student, Libby, her casting choice does make one wonder if Edmonton really has a shortage of black and bi-racial actors. Considering the meaning of the play’s namesake—’I am because you are’—this glaring narrative confusion is slightly ironic.

On that note, it was encouraging to see an array of ethnic backgrounds represented in the viewing audience. The multiple ululations and trills at the end were encouraging and, frankly, refreshing.

Until Sun., Oct. 22

Ubuntu: The Cape Town Project

Citadel Theatre

Starting at $30