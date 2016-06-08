A look at Edmonton’s controversial mosquito-spraying program

In the winter, Edmontonians love nothing more than complaining about the cold, but in the summer we love to complain about two things with almost as much gusto: roadwork and mosquitoes. In order to reduce the nuisance caused by the latter during our few short months of warm weather, the City of Edmonton pursues a preventative mosquito-control program.

“We typically treat once in the spring, once the snow melts,” Mike Jenkins, a biological sciences technician with the city, explains. “After that, it depends entirely on how much rain we get.”

The city’s primary mosquito-control method is dropping a granular pesticide called VectoBac 200G from helicopters into temporary bodies of water (like puddles) in the rural areas outside of Edmonton. VectoBac is a relatively mild pesticide, but it has devastating effects on mosquitos.

“It’s actually produced by a bacteria, and then that biologically derived toxin is embedded onto corn-cob granules,” Jenkins says. “When the mosquitos feed on that, their particular stomach pH actually activates the toxin. And it eventually crystallizes in their stomach and slices them up from the inside. And so that particular insecticide is actually really, really specific to mosquitos. … Other than that, it’s virtually non-toxic to everything else.”

But VectoBac isn’t the only weapon in the city’s arsenal. For years, Edmonton has also used a product called Dursban 2.5G. The active ingredient, chlorpyrifos, can be highly toxic to humans and other wildlife, depending on the dosage and frequency of exposure.

Sheryl McCumsey is the coordinator for Pesticide Free Edmonton, a citizens’ advocacy group that’s been working for almost 25 years to stop the city from using harsh pesticides like Dursban.

“[For] most people, their hatred of mosquitoes is so high that they don’t consider what we’re doing,” McCumsey says. “I think that’s why, for so many years, the city [has] just said in their news stories that they’re spraying mosquitoes and everybody’s like, ‘Hurray!’ and that’s about the end of it. There’s not any discussion about what they’re using, where they’re using it, why they’re using it. … [There are] too many questions and not enough answers, really. I really think we should just stop spraying this stuff. Right now. Yesterday. Last year.”

Originally approved by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) in 1969, chlorpyrifos was recently the subject of a report by the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development. The December 2015 report notes that chlorpyrifos was banned from residential use in 2002.

“In the following year, the agency consulted with the public on its proposed decision on the remaining uses,” reads the report. “However, more than a decade later, the re-evaluation of chlorpyrifos remains incomplete, and no final decisions have been made about the remaining uses.”

The Commissioner’s report describes chlorpyrifos as “acutely toxic to a wide range of organisms, including mammals, birds, fish, aquatic invertebrates and honeybees.” According to McCumsey, the pesticide poses a significant risk to humans as well, causing everything from respiratory problems to miscarriages to birth defects.

“There has been an incredible amount of data and science to show how persistent it is, how long a distance it can travel and how harmful it is to many species,” McCumsey says. “When you look at all the health effects that correlate with low-dose exposure, it seems incredible that Edmonton doesn’t get it. Everybody else has stopped using this.”

The City of Edmonton has stopped using Dursban regularly, but it still maintains a stockpile which it might use in exceptional circumstances, like a huge downpour that creates a lot of standing water.

“At this point we have no plans of using any of it,” Jenkins says. “But it’s kind of behind the sheet of glass in case of emergency, and we have it still potentially ready.”

Dursban notwithstanding, Edmonton continues to use chlorpyrifos-based pesticides, including an insecticide called Pyrate. McCumsey points out that Pyrate and Dursban are just brand names of the same chemical compound with different delivery methods—like Tylenol capsules versus liquid gels.

“The point isn’t just the Dursban,” she says. “The Dursban—yeah, sure, it’s going to run out—but we are using Pyrate and have been using Pyrate—and using more of it, of course, as Dursban runs out. And we use this well within city boundaries.”

Jenkins acknowledges the concerns of groups like Pesticide Free Edmonton, but he insists that the city’s spraying program is handling a dangerous chemical safely—and in doing so, it’s discouraging people from taking matters into their own hands by spraying huge amounts of pesticides in their yards.

“The way that we’ve used it, and the precautions that we’ve put in place, and dosages that we use, are all intended to minimize any sort of risk to human health or health to the overall environment,” Jenkins says. “From our mosquito-control program, the chances of people or even wildlife getting exposed to high dosages of chlorpyrifos are really, really incredibly low.”

But McCumsey questions the necessity of using all these products in the first place—not only because of their potentially catastrophic health impacts, but also because their effectiveness is sometimes hard to prove.

“Most people are going to say, ‘Well, we have to do something,'” she says. “I’m not even convinced that that’s necessarily true. And the reason I say that is I’ve lived in Edmonton all my life—I’m 57—and when you look at the years when we have used chlorpyrifos, we’ve had some really horrific years with mosquitoes.”