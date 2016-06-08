A look at Edmonton’s controversial mosquito-spraying program

In the winter, Edmontonians love nothing more than complaining about the cold, but in the summer we love to complain about two things with almost as much gusto: roadwork and mosquitoes. In order to reduce the nuisance caused by the latter during our few short months of warm weather, the City of Edmonton pursues a preventative mosquito-control program.
“We typically treat once in the spring, once the snow melts,” Mike Jenkins, a biological sciences technician with the city, explains. “After that, it depends entirely on how much rain we get.”
The city’s primary mosquito-control method is dropping a granular pesticide called VectoBac 200G from helicopters into temporary bodies of water (like puddles) in the rural areas outside of Edmonton. VectoBac is a relatively mild pesticide, but it has devastating effects on mosquitos.
“It’s actually produced by a bacteria, and then that biologically derived toxin is embedded onto corn-cob granules,” Jenkins says. “When the mosquitos feed on that, their particular stomach pH actually activates the toxin. And it eventually crystallizes in their stomach and slices them up from the inside. And so that particular insecticide is actually really, really specific to mosquitos. … Other than that, it’s virtually non-toxic to everything else.”
But VectoBac isn’t the only weapon in the city’s arsenal. For years, Edmonton has also used a product called Dursban 2.5G. The active ingredient, chlorpyrifos, can be highly toxic to humans and other wildlife, depending on the dosage and frequency of exposure.
Sheryl McCumsey is the coordinator for Pesticide Free Edmonton, a citizens’ advocacy group that’s been working for almost 25 years to stop the city from using harsh pesticides like Dursban.
“[For] most people, their hatred of mosquitoes is so high that they don’t consider what we’re doing,” McCumsey says. “I think that’s why, for so many years, the city [has] just said in their news stories that they’re spraying mosquitoes and everybody’s like, ‘Hurray!’ and that’s about the end of it. There’s not any discussion about what they’re using, where they’re using it, why they’re using it. … [There are] too many questions and not enough answers, really. I really think we should just stop spraying this stuff. Right now. Yesterday. Last year.”
Originally approved by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) in 1969, chlorpyrifos was recently the subject of a report by the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development. The December 2015 report notes that chlorpyrifos was banned from residential use in 2002.
“In the following year, the agency consulted with the public on its proposed decision on the remaining uses,” reads the report. “However, more than a decade later, the re-evaluation of chlorpyrifos remains incomplete, and no final decisions have been made about the remaining uses.”
The Commissioner’s report describes chlorpyrifos as “acutely toxic to a wide range of organisms, including mammals, birds, fish, aquatic invertebrates and honeybees.” According to McCumsey, the pesticide poses a significant risk to humans as well, causing everything from respiratory problems to miscarriages to birth defects.
“There has been an incredible amount of data and science to show how persistent it is, how long a distance it can travel and how harmful it is to many species,” McCumsey says. “When you look at all the health effects that correlate with low-dose exposure, it seems incredible that Edmonton doesn’t get it. Everybody else has stopped using this.”
The City of Edmonton has stopped using Dursban regularly, but it still maintains a stockpile which it might use in exceptional circumstances, like a huge downpour that creates a lot of standing water.
“At this point we have no plans of using any of it,” Jenkins says. “But it’s kind of behind the sheet of glass in case of emergency, and we have it still potentially ready.”
Dursban notwithstanding, Edmonton continues to use chlorpyrifos-based pesticides, including an insecticide called Pyrate. McCumsey points out that Pyrate and Dursban are just brand names of the same chemical compound with different delivery methods—like Tylenol capsules versus liquid gels.
“The point isn’t just the Dursban,” she says. “The Dursban—yeah, sure, it’s going to run out—but we are using Pyrate and have been using Pyrate—and using more of it, of course, as Dursban runs out. And we use this well within city boundaries.”
Jenkins acknowledges the concerns of groups like Pesticide Free Edmonton, but he insists that the city’s spraying program is handling a dangerous chemical safely—and in doing so, it’s discouraging people from taking matters into their own hands by spraying huge amounts of pesticides in their yards.
“The way that we’ve used it, and the precautions that we’ve put in place, and dosages that we use, are all intended to minimize any sort of risk to human health or health to the overall environment,” Jenkins says. “From our mosquito-control program, the chances of people or even wildlife getting exposed to high dosages of chlorpyrifos are really, really incredibly low.”
But McCumsey questions the necessity of using all these products in the first place—not only because of their potentially catastrophic health impacts, but also because their effectiveness is sometimes hard to prove.
“Most people are going to say, ‘Well, we have to do something,'” she says. “I’m not even convinced that that’s necessarily true. And the reason I say that is I’ve lived in Edmonton all my life—I’m 57—and when you look at the years when we have used chlorpyrifos, we’ve had some really horrific years with mosquitoes.”
9 Comments
McCUMSEY IS NOT CREDIBLE !
Because of McCumsey, Edmonton neighborhoods are being ruined by pests like mosquitoes, and green spaces have become dangerous and pest-infested garbage dumps. McCumsey is a mere paranoid conspiracy theory fanatic who has NO faith in any REAL scientific expertise, other than her own less-than-mediocre understanding of the issues as an uneducated masseuse. She believes that posting a YouTube video somehow provides her with some kind of credibility ― posting a video can be done by any 10-year-old with a school science project. Additionally, McCumsey has even been TERRORIZING HER NEIGHBOURS for almost a decade because of her MOCK-FEAR against pest control products applied to their properties. It is a fact that McCumsey has NO recognized expertise, NO training, and NO background in matters concerning pest control products. Her opinions carry NO CREDIBILITY and are WORTHLESS. McCumsey is a MERE student in massage therapy and footwear. Thanks to McCumsey and her fanatical co-conspirators at Pesticide Free Alberta and Occupy Edmonton, Edmontonians had better get used to swatting mosquitoes, forever ! McCumsey is not to be trusted ! McCumsey SHOULD LEAVE SCIENCE TO THE REAL EXPERTS. There is NOT ONE KNOWN ILLNESS or DEATH from the proper use of pest control products used in the Urban Landscape. Perhaps if McCumsey were to prioritize her energy to the PRIMARY CAUSES OF HEALTH ISSUES, such as life-style choices, LIVES WOULD BE SAVED. Otherwise, McCumsey is NOT TO BE TRUSTED ! McCumsey conveniently forgets that the risk assessment of conventional pest control products indicates that they are scientifically-safe, and, when used properly, will NOT cause harm to children, people, animals, or the environment.
Reports Concerning Conventional Pest Control Products ―
http://pesticidetruths.com/2014/03/01/pesticides-are-scientifically-safe-safe-to-use-less-lethal-to-humans-than-caffeine-2014-02-27/
http://pesticidetruths.com/toc/children-are-not-at-risk/
http://pesticidetruths.com/2012/10/11/posters-there-is-a-real-trend-against-pesticide-bans-victories-against-terrorists-our-children-are-safe-when-pesticide-bans-are-stopped-2012-10-11/
Reports Concerning McCumsey Terrorizing Her Neighbors ―
http://pesticidetruths.com/2014/03/05/audio-sheryl-mccumsey-extreme-activist-neighbor-making-us-sick-with-round-up-university-of-guelph-industry-shills/
http://pesticidetruths.com/2014/06/19/norahg-responds-to-sheryl-mccumsey-deception-with-false-allegations-2014-06-18/
We are the National Organization Responding Against HUJE that conspire to destroy the Green space and other industries ( NORAH G ). As a non-profit and independent organization, we are environmentalists who are dedicated to reporting about NON-EXPERT PESTICIDE-HATING FANATICS, as well as the work of RESPECTED and HIGHLY RATED EXPERTS who promote ENVIRONMENTAL REALISM and PESTICIDE TRUTHS. http://wp.me/p1jq40-8DV Dare To Defy The Pesticide-Hating Fanatics By Exploring The Whole Truth From An Independent Perspective … http://pesticidetruths.com/ WILLIAM H GATHERCOLE AND NORAH G
How interesting that all of the links William H. Gathercole posts are to the same organization–which he admits he is part of (and perhaps founded?).
How about including this link, to a Globe and Mail late 2015 story noting an audit of Health Canada found that it “allowed pesticides that it deemed as posing unacceptable risks to humans and the environment to be used on crops for several years.” http://www.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/health-canada-agency-permitted-crop-pesticides-deemed-unsafe-audit-finds/article28401884/
Or perhaps this link, to a New York Times article illuminating the powerful lobbying of the big chemical companies including Dow (who is responsible for Dursban, and who merged with DuPont last year) even with the knowledge of the risk they posed to public health: http://www.nytimes.com/2016/01/10/magazine/the-lawyer-who-became-duponts-worst-nightmare.html?_r=0
Edmonton just claimed its status as a “biophilic” city, which by definition means loving all nature. If the city is to prove this status, it must abandon pesticides and develop a new approach. This should involve preserving habitat for birds, dragonflies and bats–which eat mosquitoes. http://biophiliccities.org
Another hysterical rant from an industry tool. Get back under your rock!
Dow was sued for $2 million for called Dursban “safe.” Family in which two children suffered permanent harm from Dursban are awarded $23.5 million: http://www.yourlawyer.com/articles/title/235-million-awarded-in-dursban-lawsuit
I’m very grateful to people like Sheryl McCumsey who volunteer their time, effort, and dedication to issues of public health and safety like this one. It is remarkable that the City of Edmonton still uses toxic chemicals long after every other jurisdiction in the country has banned them. (My understanding is that when Winnipeg finally banned the use of Dursban, Edmonton stepped right in to buy up whatever supplies Winnipeg had left instead of following the rest of the country toward a more sane approach to mosquito control. Having visited the Winnipeg area several times, I am familiar with the sight of massive columns of mosquitoes the height of telephone poles! Surely if Winnipeg can find alternatives, Edmonton can do the same.)
Sadly, there appears to be a lot of pushback from the chemical/pesticide industry. (See the comment above from William H Gathercole and Norah G, two well known chemical/pesticide industry advocates (lobbyists?) who will say and do anything to attack those who have valid concerns about toxic exposures to humans and the environment.) Perhaps the City managers and officials in Edmonton are cowed by these outspoken industry voices who are more concerned about their pocket books than human and environmental health?
Oh my! Sheryl must have hit a nerve and so Glad she did. This is an important conversation.
Raquel Feroe
Last year the City of Edmonton Sprayed Dursban over my dugout on our acreage. This spring (after the snow melted and weather warmed up) the dugout was dead with no sign of life whatsoever. We pumped out all of the stinky brown water and when the rains came and refilled it the wildlife came back. Frogs were back and some bugs etc. But now after the City of Edmonton sprayed our area again it appears to be dead again!
There is no doubt that certain chemicals are harmful. To think otherwise is just ignorant. However, there needs to be a way to control these blood sucking, disease carrying pests…If managed properly, I think that there is a place for these practices in our society to manage mosquitoes.
There is science to show that this is ineffective in that it kills the predators and mosquito populations become resistant. The city continues to say something else but world class entomologists disagree. As far as disease goes, if you are talking about West Nile this is carried by specific species of mosquito which is not an issue here. All other municipalities have found safer alternatives. The risk to this neurotoxin is significant and unnecessary.