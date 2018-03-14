A Conversation With the Reverend

Jim Heath a.k.a. Reverend Horton Heat talks style, beginnings, and his ‘zany’ sermons

Reverend Horton Heat a.k.a. Jim Heath has been called the “Godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly” by magazines like Vintage Guitar and Guitar World, and for good reason. No one in the genre has ever matched Heath’s speed, technique, and overall vision for a song. It’s what separates the Reverend Horton’s sound from other groups—an Americana speed demon sound lead and sung by a man who has lived the rockabilly lifestyle for more than four decades.

“It’s something that I was still working on this afternoon,” Heath says during the first day of his umpteenth world tour. “I like the fast guitar playing and I’m good at it, but I’m really more than that. It’s fun to play and challenging but I’m just as drawn to soulful guitar playing. I try to make sure that whatever I’m doing, even if it’s fast, has a soulful and listenable quality to it.”

Now at 59-years-old and having Reverend Horton Heat going for more than 32 years, it’s getting harder and harder for Heath to leave his family for months at multiple times of the year, when he goes on tour.

“The tour started around 1986 and we just take a break every now and then,” Heath laughs. “In all seriousness, last night it hit me probably harder than it’s ever hit me. I really didn’t wanna leave, but it’s what I do and of course my little daughter is crying cause I gotta leave again. So it’s getting hard.”

The one constant that keeps Heath coming back is playing live. For him, it’s one of the reasons worth living.

“When I get on that stage it’s way funner than it used to be,” he says. “Back then every gig was something. You had prove yourself so you could come back to the clubs or it was like, ‘Tony Ferguson of Interscope Records is gonna be here tonight. We’d better kill it.’ Now none of that matters. I don’t care. I just get out there, smile, and let it rip.”

Heath got his musical start in the mid ‘80s when he was a sound guy for various clubs around Dallas, Texas. While playing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” in his unique rockabilly style during an open mic, an inebriated man shouted ‘Go Reverend!’ and Heath liked the way it sounded. He then combined Reverend with Horton as an ode to the late country singer Johnny Horton and Reverend Horton Heat was born.

After taking up the rockabilly torch from American punk rock group The Cramps, in the late ‘80s to early ‘90s, Reverend Horton Heat became one of the biggest rockabilly acts in the world. They also gained another burst of fame during the early 2000s after having their music featured in games like Tony Hawk’s Underground and Guitar Hero.

Since their 2014 album Rev, the band has been touring like crazy and reworking songs to fit a new album. Heath promises they have “10 songs that are close to being finished,” with a release date later in 2018.

“There’s a little less country focus on this new one and a little more old style rock ‘n’ roll. We used a bunch of vintage gear,” he says. “Sometimes it doesn’t sound vintage you know? The top of the line microphones are the same design as the ones they had in the ‘30s.”

Heath used to play on the Reverend moniker by delivering personalized sermons during every tour.

“I would give these ridiculous, zany sermons in the style of a Southern Baptist Evangelist and then the band would embellish parts,” Heath says. “It used to get me in trouble too man. One time we played this college back when Michael Jackson was alive and he used to have this chimpanzee named Bubbles. So I had this whole sermon that I had to do an exorcism of Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee and of course this one college calls me racist. Man, I did one where I healed Madonna, but I guess that would be sexist.”

Heath no longer performs the sermons, but he may bring them back one day.

“Comedy is getting harder and harder with the more political correctness, but hey Canadians are some of the greatest comedians in the world,” he says. “I’ve always liked your sense of humour.”

Sat., Mar. 17 (7 pm)

Reverend Horton Heat w/ Unknown Hinson and Igor & The Red Elvises

Starlite Room

$27.50 via ticketfly.com