A cellist’s mild journey

Strangers on the Earth has alluring qualities, but ultimately strays

Tristan Cook’s documentary Strangers on the Earth is one of many works dealing with the 965 km ancient path, Camino de Santiago.

Although, Strangers does have an interesting take on the Camino. It follows a young cellist by the name of Dane Johansen, whose goal is to play and record Johann Sebastian Bach’s six cello suites in 36 Spanish churches while tackling the pilgrimage to St. James’ tomb.

The documentary is filled with breathtaking landscape shots of the Spanish countryside, interviews with locals, and scored with Bach’s emotional cello suites.

Strangers promises a connection and theme will be found between various travellers found on the Camino, but it doesn’t really deliver. Instead we get a pilgrim orating the uselessness of the universe only to realize he’s spouting nonsense, or a self-righteous Catholic who feels he is the only soul who has walked the “full camino.”

The film does have some lighthearted and humorous moments, too, the most hilarious being a tie between a local talking about how he used to make fun of all the tourists walking the Camino, and two travellers meeting, hooking-up for two weeks and eventually breaking up over a pointless fight involving a cell phone charger.

The film truly falls flat due to the main focus of Johansen’s pilgrimage. Sure, his performance of Bach’s “Cello Suite 3” in a timeworn church in Spain to a bunch of music seekers is fascinating, but his dialogue comes off as bland. He constantly states the obvious and doesn’t really offer any interesting information.

He says that most of the professional decisions in his life have been “ego-driven,” and the Camino will be different for him. After reading through the credits of the film, I discovered he was the producer of the film. Now I understand why he was the main character and it’s hard to level with him.

The stories of various Camino travellers and the community they are basically forced to build while on this walk are interesting, but unfortunately they are only touched on. We see the travellers and hear one or two of their stories, but Johansen starts talking about the cello again for the umpteenth time.

Much like the actual Camino, the film drags on even after the walk ends. I feel the story should be over by the 40-minute mark. Maybe I wasn’t in the right headspace to appreciate the film, but there was no real message. It’s hard to say if that was even intended.

