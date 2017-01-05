A breakdown of the parking features and drawbacks at various resorts

Skiing in the mountains is all about unspoiled snow-covered slopes, beautiful alpine vistas and fresh air. That’s the best part of a day skiing. More often than not, the worst part of your day involves arriving and departing—meaning you’re dealing with the dreaded parking lot.

Unless there’s a bus or other form of chauffeured vehicle available, the parking lot is an unavoidable part of the skiing experience. It’s the piece of infrastructure that resorts have to provide and takes up much of the precious flat land in narrow mountain valleys. Creating a parking lot requires recontouring the surface, cutting down trees, and an overall disruption of the natural environment. It sometimes makes you wonder if the whole exercise is really worth it.

Alberta’s mountain resorts all have their own unique parking situations, with their own drawbacks and features.

Marmot Basin

Features: A great system of four large lots, stepped up the lower slopes of the resort. Truly ski in and ski out, they are so handy that an entire sub-culture has developed at Marmot’s parking lots. Barbecue picnics are common and the place has an overall cheery and fun vibe. Skiing right to your vehicle is possible most of the year.

Drawbacks: For those not skiing, the day lodge is a bit of a trek away from the parking lot. Getting from the parking lot to lodge or vice versa means riding on a chairlift or a long walk on the road. Due to the strong social aspect of Marmot’s parking lots, the surrounding ditches often double as impromptu toilets. You may want to watch where your kids are playing while you cook your steak.

Lake Louise Ski Resort

Features: The parking lots at Lake Louise are huge, so there’s never an issue of finding a spot. Communications representative Dan Markham says he’s yet to see them full even during the busy World Cup racing weekends. There are sleigh ride shuttles that run out to the far reaches of the parking lot and, if you’re willing to pay extra, even reserved parking right in front of the day lodge. Markham also says Lot #1 is a hidden gem, usually overlooked because it’s the first lot and the day lodge isn’t visible.

Drawbacks: These parking lots are huge. The base area is a long walk away from the far reaches of Lot #3 (lot-zilla), and parking out on the road is sometimes easier than battling the congestion at the end of the day.

Sunshine Village

Features: Sunshine works harder than any of the other resorts on making its parking lot work. Attendants guide visitors into place, regardless of the number of available stalls. The shuttles are also prompt and quick.

Drawbacks: There’s a geography problem here, which makes this the worst parking set up in the province. The way the valley is situated, there’s really nothing else they can do. All vehicles are put into one massive parking lot that starts by the base area gondola and stretches on as far as the eye can see. On busy days, patrons parked on the access road are praying for a shuttle to avoid a 30 minute walk.

Mount Norquay

Features: There are three big lots at Norquay. Visitors enter at one end, with the lifts and base area at the other end—easy-peasy. It’s never too busy, and the capacity of 1,000 vehicles is more than enough.

Drawbacks: A tractor with a trailer shuttles guests in from the parking lot, but it only runs on weekends and holidays. Otherwise, visitors walk.

Nakiska Ski Resort

Features: Nakiska has the most accessible parking lots as the entire resort was designed for the 1988 Calgary Olympics. Ease of access was clearly a priority. Matt Mosteller from Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which owns Nakiska, says there’s room for 2,000 vehicles, a capacity which is seldom reached.

Drawbacks: The Kananaskis Valley, in which Nakiska is situated, is one the of windiest regions in the province. The parking lots can easily become buffed up during heavy winds, resulting in an impregnable coat of ice.

Castle Mountain Resort

Features: One main lot and an overflow lot are all Castle has, but that’s enough on most days. The parking stretches out in front of the day lodge and to each side, so the walk is never too far. Camping in the overflow lot is allowed which gives a sort of dirt bag/ski bum charm to the place. They have the best parking lot attendant uniforms in Western Canada with huge foam cowboys hats.

Drawbacks: The entire main parking lot is sloped so on a windy it has the same ice problems as Nakiska—but it’s all happening on a sloped surface that never seems to be going the same direction you are. The drop-off area is also small and easily congested.

Steve Kenworthy

stevek@vueweekly.com