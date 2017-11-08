90 years of beauty

Sunshine Village celebrates its birthday with a slew of events

As the snow begins to fall, a common tradition for many who live in the province is to escape the urban confines of cities and towns, fill a car full of friends or family and set course to the Rockies.

Sunshine Village in Banff is one of the province’s oldest locations of winter respite with next year being a rather substantial year for the ski resort, as they will be celebrating their 90th anniversary. With this on the horizon, the resort is planning on hosting numerous events and activities to ease the burden of Alberta’s long winter.

“We’re really grateful that we get to show how we’ve evolved over the decades,” communications manager for the resort Kendra Scurfield says.

Scurfield is a well-known member of the Banff community as she has been involved in events at Sunshine Village for years.

To kick off the initial season, the resort will be having their opening day in November. In preparation, Sunshine Village is taking a more practical approach to the event. In light of weather being subject to change, they have begun preparations to farm snow for the mountain.

This method is used as opposed to making it themselves, which will ideally result in pristine snow conditions for the opening festivities.

On top of the opening day, the resort will be hosting rail-jam contests as well as a veterans day, community charity event, and of course a bevy of Christmas activities in December.

Those who are brave enough will even get the chance to ski for free if they arrive to the mountain on Christmas Day dressed as Santa Claus.

But the true stand out feature will be in January, when the resort will be formally celebrating their 90th anniversary. This theme will last all year and will be a deciding factor in how the rest of the season unfolds.

Scurfield believes that the magnitude of the event will be ideal for showcasing not only the resort itself, but the beauty of the Rockies to the rest of the world.

“I think we’re lucky as Albertans to come from a place where we can show citizens of the world the beauty of nature and how vast it is, but more specifically how it needs to be protected,” Scurfield says.

To her, the anniversary is a reflection of how certain enterprises have lasted in Canada and how these places can be cultural representations of its citizens.

“We’re a really young country and I think having legacy companies like this one solidifies the country’s interests and to an extent, identity,” Scurfield says.

Regular weekend concerts with featured musicians will return come the warmer months as well as other spring-related events that the resort is known for. There’s no word yet on whether or not there will be a formal anniversary celebration but Scurfield seems optimistic, as celebrations are something the resort is known to execute with high-energy efficiency.

Sunshine Village remains one of the go-to locations for winter play, and Scurfield believes that the anniversary theme will remind those who live in the province that the mountains are a national icon that should never be taken for granted.

“When I was growing up in Banff I never realized how beautiful and vast everything was until I left,” she says. “This is the feeling I want to convey.”