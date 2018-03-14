A Wrinkle in Film

A Wrinkle in Time focuses on the lovey-ness and CGI rather than the plot

In the words of another adventuresome girl, it’s curiouser and curiouser that one of last century’s beloved children’s books, A Wrinkle in Time, begins with that old cliché: “It was a dark and stormy night.” The problem with the latest adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel, though, isn’t triteness but treacly preciousness (and trying precociousness). Even in the depths of space-time, you can smell this stink—it’s the exhaust-fumes from 2018’s first big-budget bust.

The physicist Father of Meg Murry (Storm Reid) has been gone for four years but, one day, Meg’s little brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), brings a trio of intergalactic ladies—Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey)—to the Murrys’ backyard. (As for these guardian-angels’ scenes, well, imagine what you’d get after pixie-dusting glitter-makeup, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, glam-rock looks, and Enya album covers into a Disney centrifuge.) One trip through a “tesseract” later and Charles, Meg, and sudden love-interest Calvin (Levi Miller) are closer to rescuing Mr. Murry from The It, a black, spiky neuron-cloud of evil.

There are precisely two and a half good moments: an eerie scene of suburban conformity; a warning of intelligence’s malignancy when Charles Wallace gets all snotty and mean; Meg’s “tessering” home, a leap through ribbons of light that teeter-totters into vapid prettiness.

Director Ava DuVernay’s made a huge misstep here; her recent films (Selma, 13th) were political and potent. But this take on a kids’ classic isn’t confident enough to comfort in tone and mood, instead overstating, over and over, its lovey-ness. (There are more hugs per half-hour than in the most touchy-feely group-therapy session.)

A beyond-Earth-Mother Oprah, looming beatifically and talking of being “one with the universe,” doesn’t help. The tale’s reduced to a New-Agey American story of self-esteem and self-actualization. Charles Wallace, a “prodigy,” is so irritatingly precocious that he’s basically an adult writ small. So, Meg’s glorious love for her brother doesn’t make sense, especially because we never see any of their little, quirky moments together. The movie prefers to drift into CGI mistiness, big-budget FX supplanting any emotional subtleties. There’s no wonderland here at all.

Now Playing

A Wrinkle in Time

Directed by Ava DuVernay

One star