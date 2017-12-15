In the Box: (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Another week in Oil country where the boys in blue and orange dominated the competition, but were killed by two (backup) goalies. When will this team but a run together, or even back-to-back wins? As Brent mused last week – is this the end of the season already? Sitting second last in the west gives no great cause for optimism, but can the boys even be satisfied with two dominant wins this week? I’m gonna ask Santa for some swearing!

Dec. 9

Oilers 6 Canadiens 2

Craig Douglas: I was working while this game took place but I was still able to see pretty much all of the goals, thanks to the Oilers’ most boisterous fan. Darcy would scream and jump and chant and dance every time they scored, and I would wander over towards the television and catch the replays. There was a lot of screaming and jumping and chanting and dancing in this one as the Oil chased Carey Price from the net before the second period was three minutes old. Balanced scoring did the trick\ – like it always does. Goals from Cammalerri, Khaira (two!), and Lucic were enough to get rid of Mr. Fancy Price, and then Klefbom and Auvitu scored to seal the victory. All in all, it was a very moralizing win, but hasn’t that been the problem all year? Win one or sometimes even two games in a convincing fashion and have everyone believing again, only to follow it up with an extremely thorough bed shitting. There is very little reason to think that this season isn’t flat out fucked, but I’m still willing to hold out some hope for two reasons:

This team has Connor McDavid. He is probably going to win around ten games singlehandedly over the rest of the season.

Whichever stupid, afternoon game loving ape that made this so-called schedule accidentally had the Oilers playing in the Eastern Conference for the first several months of the season – that moronic business is about to correct itself. The team will be playing their own conference almost exclusively in the 2018 portion of the 2017-18 season with a ton of games against shit teams like Calgary, Vancouver, Anaheim, Arizona and Colorado could be the thing that saves the season. Maybe, just maybe. But almost certainly not.

Brent Oliver: Much like the Columbus win later in the week, I get no joy knowing that the other shoe will drop for the Oilers in the next game. All I could think about after this win against the Habs was – “6 goals. Great. Now they’ll get shutout by Toronto tomorrow.” I’m not saying I’m a master of predictions, or that I’m some sort of Biff from Back to the Future sports almanac owning degenerate gambler … I’m just a guy who’s watched a lot of Oilers this year and in the past 20 and know exactly how they “That’s So Oilers” every situation. So yeah—we beat Montreal on HNIC when we needed to get on a roll. Too bad the wheels came off less than 24 hours later.

Dec. 10

Maples Leafs 1 Oilers 0



CD: The Oil deserved two points out of this game. They should have at least left with a stupid loser point, but sometimes that’s the way it goes. It’s especially unfortunate that a frustrating loss like this has to sit in the middle of what would otherwise be a very impressive run of games.

The Oil can often be guilty of indulging in the rather annoying habit of making their opponents backup goalies look like Vezina candidates, but in this case I think McElhinney deserves the praise. He played great and made over 40 saves and stole a game for his team, and deserves to be lauded for the effort. The Oilers also deserve to be lauded for playing absolutely great in the second of back to back road games, they deserved some points out of it but, uh, cookie crumbles and all that crap.

BO: I expected this loss. How they got there is inconsequential.

Also, this will be the highlight of Curtis McElhinney’s cup of coffee hockey career.

Dec. 12

Oilers 7 Blue Jackets 2

CD: Another game, another fantastic effort, another Vezina trophy winning goalie pulled from his net early in the game. Is this team fucking with its fan base? Has this whole season been a bunch of jiggery-pokery designed to drive us all mad and test our loyalty? In reality, it may well be far too late to keep hoping that this season will be anything but an embarrassing giant step backward. Though as noted above – I maybe still haven’t given up entirely. I’m writing this bit Thursday morning and it has me pondering the game tonight. If the Oil can defeat—or even destroy—the Predators, then you can officially designate me as someone who remains ever hopeful. If they stumble and bumble their way through another momentum killing dud of a game, if they completely lose their ability to complete a pass, if they suffer another debilitating and never-ending parade to the penalty box – then I think we’ll all be back to wondering why this team is incapable of any sustained momentum.

Anyways, about the game against the Ohio bugs … seven goals from seven different players is pretty sweet, any day of the week. They looked absolutely dominant for most/all of the game, I especially liked that after they got through the first period with a 1-0 lead they went for the kill and pumped home four goals in the second period. It really stood out as something that would not have happened earlier in the season and served as a nice reminder of what this team is actually capable of.

BO: John Tortorella looking lost on the bench is all I want for Christmas. That bullshit, blowhard, one step from being colour commentator fired in a scandal is a piece of rotting shit that seems to get teams to win hockey games.

And win they did not. The Oilers beat the hell out of one of the top teams in the league and as usual, caused me to immediately be unhappy knowing this was completely unsustainable. See? I can’t even enjoy the wins anymore! In fact – as Craig “Predictshed” last week, I said to someone as soon as the game ended – “Now watch them lose 4-0 to the Preds backup goalie.”

Craig is a fucking genius, and I’m tired of this team letting me down week after week with amazing, world-beating efforts, and follow up losses leading to sub .500 seasons for the foreseeable future.

Dec. 14

Predators 4 Oilers 0

CD: LAST TIME, ON PREDICTSH:

Dec. 14 vs NSH

SMASHVILLE comes to town! That’s not good.

SMASHVILLE 4 Oilers 0

Sure, on the one hand, I nailed the prediction, but on the other hand…. This was supposed to be the definitive statement game of the season. The big turnaround, the big fuck you to the haters, they were going to come out and crush stupid SMASHVILLE. Credit where it’s due, they certainly tried, because unlike most losses this year, this one was not for a lack of effort. Still, I saw them go down 1-0 while I was still at work, and then I heard them go down 2-0 on the radio on the drove home. The only statement I received was ‘Maybe don’t watch the rest of this.’ So I didn’t, and by the time I peeked at the score on my phone it was already 4-0. I really wanted to waltz in here this morning and predict a bunch of pre-Christmas victories, but instead…

Dec. 16 @ Min

What do we have here? A one-game road trip, afternoon game, versus Minnesota? I predict that this can go fuck itself.

Dec. 18 vs SJS

They probably win this one somehow, because that’s the kind of stupid season that this is.

Oil 4 Sharks 3

Dec. 21 vs STL

Win one, lose some. The 2017-18 tradition continues.

Blues 6 Oil 2

Dec. 23 vs MTL

Merry Christmas, Oilers fans. Santa got you a dull shootout loss.

Habs 2 Oil 1 (SO)

BO: So just like the Leafs loss, the Oilers hurl ALL the shots at some guy not named Pekka Rinne and he looks like Dominic Fucking Hasek out there to steal a game for his team. I’m sick of this shit! We have Connor Fucking McDavid for chrissakes! We have to be better than this!

Last week I accepted the fate that this team will be at best – 11th in the West this season which is sure as fuck better than 15 or 16 teams today. But really – we can’t win two in a row? The Oilers looked so incredibly good this week dominating all four teams they played, and what did they come away with? Two and fucking Two and the continuous treading water in second last place. There is no satisfaction for me until the Oilers, in December or January can somehow manage to win 3 in a row. Yes, friends – the Edmonton Oilers have not won three straight games ALL FUCKING SEASON. The season is over, or at least, nearly impossible not to be because all the dominant performances in the world don’t seem to get the team any wins, or out of the basement. Happy Fucking Hanukkah.

Four games before the break starting with the double whammy of an afternoon game, and Minnesota on Saturday (no, we won’t be watching). Back home against the Sharks, Blues and Habs won’t help, and it looks like the Oilers got all their fans exactly what they got them for Christmas in years 2008-2015: A massive, fresh lump of coal.

Kwanza is ruined again.

