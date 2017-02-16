Touring and a new record are keeping Dahlmers Realm busy in 2017

Dahlmers Realm’s upcoming album, Up The Dosage, is a culmination of 10 years on the grind. Blood, sweat, and whiskey has fuelled them through do-it-yourself touring, lineup changes, and periods of hiatus.

Lead singer/guitarist Addison Bartholomew and bassist/vocalist Dale Dahlmer have lived the Dahlmers Realm lifestyle for a decade, with lead guitarist Andy Martin and drummer BJ “Dr. Veerjay” Gingelle joining along the way.

Bartholomew says he wrote the most challenging songs of his career in the most recent sessions.

“These guys figured that shit out instantly … It’s hard to find anybody that you can play like that with. We could never break up just because of that.”

The addition of Gingelle two years ago was a catalyst of inspiration and increased output. His highly technical style helped reinvigorate the creative juices of the four-piece group.

“The last two years, thanks to him, have been very productive,” Dahlmer says of the percussionist. “He’s really helped us take our shit to the next level. The last couple years with him, we’ve been more productive than the last five.”

Being in the same room together to jam can be a challenge, as they all live in different parts of Eastern Alberta. Each member of the group had a home unit available to self-record Up The Dosage. This was paramount as the band’s last release, The Sun Never Sets On A Badass fell short of sonic expectations. Studio time they would’ve paid thousands for in the past is now easily accessed for a fraction of the cost at home.

“We’ve put out albums with good songs but nothing really with the sound quality that it deserved—or for what it cost us,” Bartholomew says.

New songs like “From The Grave” and “Cocaine Eyes” were prepared meticulously and sent to Royal Tusk’s Quinn Cyrankiewicz, who is mixing the finished demos. Lead single “From The Grave” is jazz-metal mixed with hard rock and “Cocaine Eyes” is one of the patented party anthems. Each song on Up The Dosage varies in style and genre, keeping new and longtime fans on their toes at shows.

The live performance has always been the focal point of Dahlmers Realm’s presentation. This was another reason why the members weren’t happy with their previous release The Sun Never Sets On A Badass.

“That whole album does no justice to us as a live band at all,” Bartholomew explains. “That’s why we want to do these singles as soon as they’re fuckin’ ready and I think people will eat it up.”

Now that Dahlmers Realm has linked up with Distilled Entertainment out of California, there are increased opportunities to bring the band’s in-your-face live show to a broader audience.

Currently in the works is a tour with metal heavyweights Carnifex, Six Feet Under and Dyscarnate.

Most recently, Dahlmers Realm earned the right to play Armstrong Metal Fest 2017 by winning a people’s choice vote.

With Up The Dosage set for late summer release, and an upcoming show with All Else Fails, Dahlmer feels very confident.

“The biggest thing with all our new songs is it’s 10 years later. It’s not 2007 anymore,” Dahlmer says of the growth. “We’re not little kids anymore. It’s more of a sophisticated sound—we found our G-spot.”

Sat., Feb. 18 (8 pm)

Dahlmers Realm-—opening for All Else Fails

The Forge, $12 in advance



