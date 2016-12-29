Red hot single issues

When I look at the single issue comics I’ve amassed over the past year on my phone and on my ever sagging bookshelf, I can see how my reading habits have changed recently—including some newer material that departs from the typical superhero fare.

Also, I can visually see just how over budget I am. (I will never be under budget.)

Here, dear readers, is a smattering of the best comics I read this year.

Motor Crush, Issue #1

By Brenden Fletcher, Cameron Stewart and Babs Tarr

(Image Comics)

It’s rare for any comic to get a huge following through pre-release images and bare bones descriptions alone. I have only seen such a fever for a new series a few times and it’s pretty magical when it happens.

In vibrant, sci-fi panels, Motor Crush follows second generation racer Domino Swift as she aims to win the World Grand Prix. Outside of the legal races, Swift partakes in street battles whilst brandishing a cricket bat studded with nails to win a shiny pink drug—known as Crush—that pushes engines to top speeds.

Issue #2 of the series is scheduled to hit shelves Jan. 11, 2017.

Batman: Detective Comics, Issue #934

By James Tynion IV, Eddy Barrows, Alvaro Martinez

(DC Comics)

DC Rebirth was announced earlier this year. Concepts from the pre-Flashpoint continuity were reintroduced, and several titles are now released twice a month versus the standard monthly schedule. One of the biggest successes to come out of this relaunch was Batman: Detective Comics, which also returned to its original numbering. Before you sigh in exasperation, you don’t have to read 933 issues to join in on this comic. Rather, it starts off a whole new story with a bunch of mysterious people who are taking down threats with military precision. To help him take on this new group, Batman teams up with Batwoman and they set up an all-star group featuring Spoiler, Red Robin, Orphan and classic Bat-villain Clayface—a man now out for redemption.

Issue #948 of Detective Comics will be released on Jan. 11, 2017.

Saga, Issue #37

By Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples

(Image Comics)

Here at Vue Weekly, we’ve mentioned this as one of our favourite graphic novels, but I can’t resist mentioning it again. For those new to the series, think of it as Romeo and Juliet mixed with Star Wars with a smidge of graphic nudity. Saga Issue #37 not only kicks off a new story arc with a return to the conflict that was introduced to the series, it also features a (slightly) more grown up Hazel reuniting with her father and potty mouth mother. What’s been amazing about this arc is that it explores the warring sides and those who are caught in between—all the while delving into new risks that our colourful cast of characters will have to face. As always, Staples offers lush visuals with a wraparound cover to boot.s.

Saga Issue #42 will be released on Jan. 25, 2017, which leaves plenty of time for newbies to catch up.

Hawkeye, Issue #1

By Kelly Thompson, Leonardo Romero

(Marvel Comics)

Marvel’s newest female-lead comic Hawkeye is so good, it’s almost enough to redeem this crappy year. Finally out of her usual guest-star role, Kate Bishop gets her own solo series. She offers wit and geniality, adapting immediately to her new LA digs as she aims to become a private investigator.

The art is stunning—the artists use little icons to draw attention to what catches Kate’s eye. It’s a method that acknowledges both her youth and sense of awareness. It’s a very charming series.

Issue #2 of Hawkeye will be released on Jan. 4, 2017.

Josie and the Pussycats, Issue #1

Marguerite Bennett, Cameron DeOrdio, Audrey Mok

(Archie Comics)

Archie Comics has seen a huge relaunch, which has been broadly successful. It started with Afterlife with Archie (it’s Archie plus zombies—the best combination since chocolate and peanut butter) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jughead, and Betty and Veronica—all of which have been reviewed positively. Now Josie and the Pussycats has seen the same treatment—and let me just say—it’s glorious.

In the new series, the narrative goes back to the beginning as Josie brings together Melody and Valerie for a shot at musical stardom, but—of course—they must contend with the daughter of their brand new manager. The Pussycats also sport an updated look, provided by artist Audrey Mok. While the setup itself isn’t unique, the humor and quirky cast are what makes the book shine. It makes original Pussycats readers—like myself—fall in love with the series all over again.

Issue #3 is already out, with issue four released sometime in 2017.