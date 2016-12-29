Best graphic novels of 2016

This year, speech bubbles blew up, tiny images packed solid pow!s, and little stories delivered big blows, from a discomfiting one-man portrait and an off-again romance to a trip through one young woman’s head-space and memoirs of abuse and neglect in Canada’s and England’s recent past.

Hubert by Ben Gisjemans (Jonathan Cape)

Blurring art-appreciation and voyeurism, this slim masterpiece slowly, slyly turns our watchfulness back on us. Disturbingly reflecting the punctiliousness of his title character—an avid gallery-goer and art-copier—with his own exacting eye, Gutjemans offers a Portrait of the Would-Be Artist as a Middle-Aged Man. Astounding in its use of panel-space and frame-time to compel and contain, to draw in yet distance us, to section-off and break down the existential ennui of one man’s private passions.

5,000 km Per Second by Manuele Fior (Fantagraphics)

This 2010 award-winner by Italian writer-artist Fior—only now in English—is a tender, tendril-like marvel. Slices of a few days in the lives of one-time lovers Piero and Lucia, separated by many countries and many years, come to watercoloured life for fleeting moments of happenstance, ruefulness, and synchronicity. Poetic in its faltering connections and those curious little coincidences that only we, reading on, are privy to.

Secret Path by Gord Downie and Jeff Lemire (Simon & Schuster)

Horribly telling little details and raw imagistic song-lines recount the last days in 1966 of Ojibway boy Chanie Wenjack, walking back home, 650 kilometres from the Kenora residential school to which he’d been taken. Without projecting onto the boy or appropriating First Nations culture, Downie and Lemire probe this open, festering wound in Canada’s history, turning tragedy into art only to have us re-examine the painful past, lest we forget.

A City Inside by Tillie Walden (Avery Hill)

Walden’s short comic is a fantastic freefall through one woman’s psyche. The landscape’s dotted with Studio Ghibli-esque sights but the trip is utterly original, cartwheeling through present and past to a future resolved— a place where “you’ll realize it was enough.”

Becoming Unbecoming by Una (Myriad)

A hauntingly feminist memoir of the author’s ’70s childhood in the North of England, as serial-killer Yorkshire Ripper was terrifying the area. An anti-fairytale, melancholy and drifting, it braids together socio-historical context, contemporary questions, self-reflective cultural analyses, and details of the stumbling, sexism-blinkered police investigation at the time. Pointed, piercing, and poignant.

Other must-reads: the blizzard of adolescence hits Paul Up North (Drawn & Quarterly) in Michel Rabagliati’s latest (not last, s’il-vous-plaît) series-instalment; the anti-sci-fi of Tom Gauld’s wryly mundane Mooncop (Drawn & Quarterly) drifting through his lunar beat; Tom Hart’s grief-thunderclouded Rosalie Lightning (St. Martin’s).