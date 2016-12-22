100,000 faces

What compels an artist to set the goal of painting 100,000 portraits by 2049? Artistic expression? Fame?

For local artist Tim Mikula it’s time—or rather the guarantee that time will pass.

“It comes down to me looking back on it when I’m 60. I don’t even know what that will look like, but I feel it will be a room full of the portraits stacked up on top of each other. It’s almost like an investment of smug satisfaction that I did something,” Mikula says.

Time isn’t the only reason Mikula took on his colossal painting endeavor—dubbed the “Endless Portrait Project.” He also genuinely enjoys creating portraits. For him, painting is about reflection.

“I sit down, look at a face on a screen and try to replicate that face by moving colour around. I find it’s kind of meditative.”

“The Endless Portrait Project” began in November of last year after Mikula posted: “like this status and I’ll paint you a portrait of y’rself” on his Facebook page. From that post, he painted somewhere around 360 portraits of friends, acquaintances, and complete strangers.

After the buzz from the initial post ended, Mikula decided to display his work at Edmonton’s Spazio Performativo studio space while running a drop-in portrait painting session from July to September. He set himself the goal of painting 1000 portraits by the end of September.

Once his studio time ended, he bumped up the goal to 100,000 by 2049.

It may seem like an unreachable task, but Mikula’s having fun with it.

“It’s based on doing 3000 a year. I want to change it up a bit every year too. Like I could spend a whole year doing portraits of people named Dave. So it could be 3000 portraits and ‘year of Dave,’” Mikula says, laughing.

Outside of his day job as an employee of the City of Edmonton’s Waste Management branch and performing improv with Rapid Fire Theatre, Mikula sets aside a couple hours in the morning every day to paint the portraits.

The project was propelled by a variety of social networks, with people posting their finished portraits on different platforms.

Anyone can message Mikula with a request for a free portrait.

“I’ll take donations of food, supplies, petty cash. I’ll take a photo of the portrait and send it—but if you want you can come to my house and grab the hard copy. It’s your face so it kind of belongs to you.”

Mikula has stacks upon stacks of portraits scattered through out his house. The main floor guest room is completely dedicated to storage for this project.

“I have around 1500 done and I’ve painted someone from every continent, but I’m only [one and a half] percent done,” he says, laughing.

Mikula also paints other things besides portraits, but even outside of the “Endless Portrait Project,” he generally sticks to people.

“I think it goes to me not being a great painter. I might have a good sense of composition to make it visually appealing, but it’s really easy to paint a face. Humans are naturally programmed to see patterns and faces in a lot of stuff that’s very vague so it’s fun to play with that,” Mikula says.

A Tim Mikula portrait always involves the same red, blue, yellow, black, and white colour scheme, but he does mix in colours to discover other interesting tones and shades.

“It’s not like I get a red vibe from someone or something, but its how I interpret the mood of the photo.”

Every one of his portraits is unique with the composition of each face differing from another. Some of the portraits are very abstract and loose in structure.

“It’s just how I paint. I don’t really plan it out. It’s very spur of the moment with however my hand ends up moving on the page. I think my painting is very impulse-based and gestural.”

Mikula’s artistic process also involves listening to Neil Young’s Rust Never Sleeps and On The Beach in their entirety while painting.

When asked why it’s always Neil Young, Mikula replies, “does Neil’s mournful wail not make everyone want to sit in a dark basement and leer at photos of smiling strangers and paint their faces?”

